Philippines: Gunman releases 30 hostages after Manila mall standoff

A former security guard has surrendered and released all 30 hostages held at a shopping mall in the Philippines on Monday, authorities said, ending a daylong standoff in the capital.

The suspected gunman shot a man as he entered the administrative section of the mall in Manila, city mayor Francis Zamora said.

"He is carrying a pistol. He is shouting he has a grenade but we don't have any way to confirm that for sure," Zamora told reporters as news was unfolding. Zamora said the gunman "felt bad because he was removed as a guard."

Armed police gathered outside as negotiators attempted to end the standoff peacefully.

The man who was shot was in a stable condition, according to authorities.

After the hostages were held for more than 10 hours, the attacker was allowed to address the media with his grievances.

However, police tackled the man in front of the assembled media as he turned hostile.

The Virra Mall, located in Greenhills, an upscale part of the city, was evacuated. The shopping complex is popular for its restaurants, shops, bars and a bazaar. It is near a residential complex, a golf club and the police and military headquarters.

The local branch of the Red Cross said on Twitter it had dispatched several ambulances to the scene.

In 2010 a heavily-armed ex-police officer hijacked a bus in the city, leading to the deaths of eight Hong Kong tourists during a days-long ordeal.

The Philippines has the highest death rate due to firearms in Asia and a very high rate of gun ownership.

