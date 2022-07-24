  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
BangladeshKamala HarrisParis Olympics
CrimePhilippines

Philippines: Gunman kills 3 in university attack

July 24, 2022

The attack killed a long-serving former mayor, who is believed to have been the main target. The suspect had a legal feud with her.

https://p.dw.com/p/4EZPo
A Filipino student walks outside the Ateneo de Manila University following a bomb threat in Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines, 28 March 2016.
The shooting took place ahead of a graduation ceremony at the prestigious Ateneo de Manila UniversityImage: Mark R. Cristino/dpa/picture alliance

A gunman opened fire at a university campus in the Philippine capital region ahead of a graduation ceremony on Sunday, killing three people including a former mayor in what police suggested was a deliberate assassination.

The assailant targeted the graduation ceremony of law students at the Ateneo de Manila University in suburban Quezon City. The daughter of Rose Furigay, a former mayor in the restive southern province of Basilan, was among those graduating.

Furigay and her executive assistant were killed in the attack, alongside a university guard. Her daughter was injured, but police said her condition was stable.

The alleged attacker was later arrested. Police pointed at a long-standing legal feud between him and Furigay as the motive behind the incident.

The graduation ceremony was canceled after the university was put under lockdown. Newly appointed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. promised a swift investigation into the attack.

What do we know about the attack?

The alleged attacker was detained after attempting to flee the scene of the shooting. He was in possession of two handguns and a silencer, which he allegedly used during the attack.

Three people were killed July 24 in a rare shooting at a university in the Philippine capital Manila, officials said, in what appears to have been a targeted political assassination.
The alleged gunman tried to flee the scene after committing the crimeImage: MARIA TAN/AFP/Getty Images

Police identified him as Chao Tiao Yumul, adding that he was embroiled in a string of legal disputes with Furigay and her family, whom he accused of drug dealing and ordering three attacks against him.

Yumul hails from Lamitan City, where Furigay's family dominates politics. Furigay herself served as mayor for three terms and only gave up the position to her husband last May, as the constitution prevented her from seeking a fourth term.

"This looks to be a determined assassin," said Police Brigadier General Remus Medina while addressing reporters.

He described the incident, which targeted one of the country's most prestigious universities, as "isolated."

Gun ownership is rife in the Philippines. However, school and university shootings are no common occurrence, unlike targeted killings of politicians, which are widespread especially during elections.

rmt/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks to the nation

Shooting at Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's residence leaves much unclear

Shooting at Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's residence leaves much unclear

Details remain muddled after a shooting at the compound for Duterte's elite security forces, which lies within the presidential compound. The biggest question: Where was the president at the time of the shooting?
CrimeSeptember 26, 2017
Two Philippines police officers

Man shot dead for flouting coronavirus rules

Man shot dead for flouting coronavirus rules

Police in the Philippines have shot dead a man for not wearing a mask and provoking officers. President Duterte has ordered police and military to kill anyone violating quarantine or causing trouble during the pandemic.
CrimeApril 4, 2020
Philippinen Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife Maria Louise at his presidential swearing-in ceremony

Philippines: What happens to the drug war under Ferdinand Marcos Jr.?

Philippines: What happens to the drug war under Ferdinand Marcos Jr.?

Human rights groups and grieving families who have lost their loved ones in the bloody campaign against drugs fear that the same violence will continue and justice will elude them under Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s presidency.
Human RightsJuly 19, 2022