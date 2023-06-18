  1. Skip to content
CatastrophePhilippines

Philippines: Ferry with 120 people on board catches fire

48 minutes ago

A rescue operation is underway in the Philippines after a ferry caught fire at sea. A total of 120 people are said to be on board.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SjJh
A man pictured near the burning Philippine ferry M/V Esperanza Star as it caught fire at the waters off Panglao in Bohol province
The M/V Esperanza Star caught fire at dawnImage: Philippine Coast Guard/AP/picture alliance

 A Philippine ferry carrying 120 passengers and crew members has caught fire at sea, news agency AP reported on Sunday citing coast guard officials.

A coast guard vessel has been deployed to rescue the people on board and extinguish the blaze.

The M/V Esperanza Star caught fire early in the morning as it was traveling from Siquijor province to Bohol province in the central Philippines, the coast guard said.

The coast guard released photographs and a video of the burning ferry that shows flames and black smoke billowing from two decks at one end of the ferry.

None of the 65 passengers and 55 crew members could be seen aboard.

dvv/kb (AP, Reuters)

 

