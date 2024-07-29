Philippines: Fears over potential worst ever oil spill grow

Nature and EnvironmentPhilippinesPhilippines: Fears over potential worst ever oil spill growTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentPhilippinesNita Blake-Persen07/29/2024July 29, 2024A tanker that sank off the coast of Manila continues to leak oil into the ocean, stoking concerns over an environmental catastrophe in the Philippines. The ship was hit by bad weather last week. One crew member was killed.https://p.dw.com/p/4irf5Advertisement