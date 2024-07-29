  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentPhilippines

Philippines: Fears over potential worst ever oil spill grow

Nita Blake-Persen
July 29, 2024

A tanker that sank off the coast of Manila continues to leak oil into the ocean, stoking concerns over an environmental catastrophe in the Philippines. The ship was hit by bad weather last week. One crew member was killed.

Similar stories from Philippines

An elderly farmer stands in a dry rice field

Rice farmers in Philippines battle drought

The El Nino weather pattern has led to significant agricultural losses, with rice farmers struggling to make ends meet.
Food SecurityJune 6, 202401:29 min
Nobel laureate Maria Ressa in an interview with DW

DW speaks with Nobel laureate Maria Ressa

Nobel laureate Maria Ressa recently released a new book, "How to Stand up to a Dictator."
Human RightsMarch 3, 202307:33 min
A Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agent prepares to destroy chemicals and laboratory equipment

Philippines: Duterte 'must face reckoning' for drug war

Philippines' justice secretary spent years in prison on what she calls fabricated charges linked to drug trafficking.
PoliticsFebruary 26, 202405:02 min
More on Nature and Environment from Asia

Bhutan Wasserkrise Schülerinnen der Central School in Tsirangtoe

Water worries in Bhutan

Bhutan is feeling the effects of climate change, but is fighting the water crisis with bold ideas.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202206:35 min
A woman holds a tray of seedlings in a tree nursery

100 million trees for Borneo

On Borneo, many forests have been cut down. The 100 Million Trees project brings woodlands back.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 28, 202206:01 min
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

People plant trees on the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan

Africa's Great Green Wall struggles to halt desertification

Billions have been poured into the Green Wall project to stop land degradation but little progress has been made.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 29, 202403:11 min
Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Germany's forests are rapidly declining, but a more resilient and diverse ecosystem is emerging.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 14, 202413:29 min
Graphic depiction of H2 element. "Pipe dream" written in the bottom left-hand corner

The EU's ambitious hydrogen bet

The EU is betting on hydrogen despite a lot of drawbacks. Is the strategy overblown? If so, why? Planet A explores.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 24, 202413:29 min
