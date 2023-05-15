  1. Skip to content
Former Philippine senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima (C) reacts as she leaves a court in Muntinlupa city, suburban Manila on May 12, 2023.
Leila de Lima was widely considered Duterte's 'biggest nemesis'Image: Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsPhilippines

Philippines: Duterte critic de Lima acquitted in drug case

Ana P. Santos
19 minutes ago

Rights activists have welcomed the acquittal of Rodrigo Duterte's opponent Leila de Lima in a drug case. De Lima launched a Senate investigation into the former president's "war on drugs" that killed over 12,000 people.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RMRq

A Philippine court in Manila acquitted former Senator Leila de Lima of drug charges on May 13, marking the second acquittal in three cases filed against the opposition legislator by the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte. 

Duterte critic de Lima has been in police detention since 2017, shortly after she launched a Senate investigation into the government's"war on drugs" that led to the deaths of over 12,000 Filipinos, who were mostly urban poor young men.

"The courtroom erupted in applause. Then Ms. de Lima broke out in tears. It was my first time to see her cry. This was really an ordeal for her," Rolly Peoro, the legal counsel for de Lima, told DW.

Last year, key prosecution witnesses began retracting their statements against de Lima, saying that they were coerced by the police and former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre to give a false testimony.

Former high-ranking government officials such as Conchita Carpio-Morales, who served as Justice for the Supreme Court, and foreign embassy officials were among those present in the closed court to witness the verdict.

De Lima's petition for bail for a third drug charge is being tried before a separate court and is still under consideration. 

Finding evidence of Duterte's war on drugs

'Little to celebrate'

In January, the International Criminal Court (ICC) authorized resumption of the investigation of alleged crimes and extrajudicial killings under the Duterte-era crackdown on illegal narcotics.

Duterte, who ended his presidency in 2022, along with key police officials, are among those named in the ICC investigation.

Government data reported 6,252 people were killed during anti-drug operations carried out by law enforcement agencies from 2016 to 2022. The government stopped releasing statistics after Ferdinand Marcos Jr. became president in 2022, but human rights organizations estimate that the number of victims is much higher.

The latest global Atlas index, which measures abuse of power enabled by a lack of accountability, ranked the Philippines 51st out of 163 countries. Global risk firm Eurasia Group, which published the report, ranked the Philippines the lowest when it comes to the abuse of human rights.

But in the wake of de Lima's acquittal, Philippine Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the country's justice system is working.

Carlos Conde, a senior researcher for Human Rights Watch, slammed the statement as "specious and self-serving."

"The acquittal is just a small part of the story – the larger story here is how the government, particularly the Justice Department, was complicit in her persecution to begin with," Conde told DW.

"Unless accountability for the thousands more human rights abuses carried out against mostly poor Filipinos in ways that are much worse than what happened to de Lima, there's little to celebrate even if we are happy that she is closer to freedom," Conde said. 

Sexism as political prosecution

In the lead up to de Lima's arrest in 2017, Duterte unleashed a verbal tirade, calling her names in televised speeches. Duterte's political allies also exposed details of de Lima's personal life and intimate relations during hearings.

After her home address and cell phone number were read out loud during a livestreamed hearing, de Lima was forced to leave her home fearing her safety.

"A president using his power to unjustly detain a senator for years normalizes misogyny," Nathalie Africa-Verceles, a professor at the Department of Women and Development Studies at the University of the Philippines, told DW.

Duterte's 'biggest nemesis'

Some advocates see the acquittal as a partial redemptionfor gender rights.

"Duterte wanted to control, suppress all critics and to him, his biggest nemesis was de Lima," said Socorro Reyes, a gender rights activist who is part of #EveryWoman, a coalition of advocacy groups who banded together to protest the government's sexist attacks on de Lima.

Teresita Deles, former Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process and a close friend of de Lima's, described the acquittal as bittersweet. 

"I can't help but think of all those years she lost. The years the country lost when she was silenced for her dissent. We needed her so badly as an opposition leader in government during those years," Deles told DW.

"She knew she would not see justice while Duterte was president. Now, we can start seeing the beginning of a redemptive arc for her," she added.

Deles, who regularly visits de Lima, said that she is hopeful her friend's pending bail petition will be granted. 

"Then when I will visit her the last time, we will walk out of police detention together," she said.

Philippine cafe keeps alive memory of 'drug war' victims

Edited by: Sou-Jie van Brunnersum

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivering a speech

Philippines, EU eye closer economic, security ties

Philippines, EU eye closer economic, security ties

Manila says it is turning around its human rights image after a brutal drug war by the country's former president. That may be enough for the EU to renew a trade program and restart talks toward a free trade agreement.
BusinessFebruary 28, 2023
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the crowd in Ankara

Turkey election: Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu set for runoff

Politics2 hours ago
