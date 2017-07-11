Philippines: Duterte announces run for Senate in 2022

Controversial Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will be among those running for a Senate seat in elections scheduled for next year.

Duterte filed his candidacy on Monday shortly before the cut-off time.

The move ends speculation that he would vie for vice president, a position his daughter Sara will be contesting.

It also contradicts an announcement he made last month in which he said he would be bowing out of politics.

His plan to continue in politics has not gone down well with activists who have widely condemned him for his war on drugs. The crackdown has left more than 6,000 suspects dead.

"Duterte's run for Senate is yet another attempt of the tyrant to evade accountability from the International Criminal Court and other accountability mechanisms," said Cristina Palabay of Karapatan, a left-wing alliance of human rights groups.

