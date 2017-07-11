Philippines: Bomb blasts leave several soldiers dead

Two bombs exploded in a southern Philippines town on Monday, military and police sources said. The blasts killed at least five soldiers and injured over a dozen more individuals.

The first bomb detonated at around noon local time along a main street in the town of Jolo in Sulu province, around 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) south of Manila.

Initial army reports said the source of the first blast was a homemade bomb on a parked motorcycle.

The explosion damaged a food and computer store as well as two army trucks, military spokesman Rex Payot and police said.

The second blast went off nearby shortly after. It was not immediately clear whether it resulted in further damagae or casualties in downtown Jolo.

No group has yet claimed responsibility.

Troopers secure an area after the twin explosions in Jolo

Unstable region

Jolo, the main town on Jolo island, is a stonghold of Abu Sayyaf militants, a group that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

The military is in the midst of a months-long offensive against the group, one of the most violent terrorist organizations in the Philippines. In past years, Abu Sayyaf was behind several bombings, kidnappings, and beheadings there.

More recently, military offensives and surrendering have caused the armed group’s numbers to dwindle down to a few hundred in recent years.

Just two weeks ago, key commander Abduljihad Susukan was turned over to Philippine authorities after seeking medical attention for an injury sustained last year.

kp/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)