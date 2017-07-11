Philippines: Bomb blasts leave several soldiers dead

Two bombs exploded in a southern Philippines town on Monday, military and police sources said. The blasts killed at least five soldiers and injured over a dozen more individuals.

The twin explosions occured at around noon local time along a main street in Jolo town in Sulu province, around 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) south of Manila.

Initial army reports said the source of the first blast was a homemade bomb on a parked motorcycle.

No group has yet claimed responsibility.

Jolo, the main town on Jolo island, is a stonghold of Abu Sayyaf militants, a group that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

More to follow…

kp/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)