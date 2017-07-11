 Philippines: Bomb blasts leave several soldiers dead | News | DW | 24.08.2020

Philippines: Bomb blasts leave several soldiers dead

Twin explosions in the Philippines have killed at least five soldiers and wounded military personnel and civilians. Reports said the first bomb had been attached to a motorcycle.

Two bombs exploded in a southern Philippines town on Monday, military and police sources said. The blasts killed at least five soldiers and injured over a dozen more individuals. 

The twin explosions occured at around noon local time along a main street in Jolo town in Sulu province, around 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) south of Manila. 

Initial army reports said the source of the first blast was a homemade bomb on a parked motorcycle. 

No group has yet claimed responsibility.

Jolo, the main town on Jolo island, is a stonghold of Abu Sayyaf militants, a group that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

More to follow…

kp/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)

