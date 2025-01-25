Philippine vessels suspend survey after China's 'harassment'

Two Philippine ships had to call off their scientific probe after Chinese vessels and a helicopter intercepted them near the Spratly archipelago, according to the Philippines' coast guard.

The Philippines said its fishing vessels were harassed by Chinese coast guard and navy on Saturday, prompting the Philippine ships to suspend a scientific survey they were conducting in the South China Sea.

According to the Philippine coast guard, two vessels from the Bureau of Fisheries were on the way to collect sand samples from Sandy Cay, three small uninhabited sandbars in the Spratly archipelago. Their destination was located near the Thitu island controlled by the Philippines and an artificial island where China had erected a military base.

What happened to the vessels

They were met with three Chinese Coast Guard vessels, and faced "aggressive maneuvers" including four small boats that were deployed to "harass" the Philipino boats, the Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement.

A Chinese navy helicopter was also present, hovering at an "unsafe altitude," it said.

The Philippines' vessels had to maneuver to avoid collision. They decided to suspend their survey due to "this continuous harassment and the disregard for safety exhibited by the Chinese maritime forces," the coast guard said.

The coast guard released videos collaborating the account, with one of them showing a Chinese Coast Guard ship sailing very close to a Philippine vessel and another video showing a Chinese helicopter flying low near a boat with a Philippines' flag.

No accidents were reported from the confrontation.

Responding to the incident, Beijing said that it has "indisputable sovereignty" over the Spratly Islands. It also said the Philippine vessels had entered without permission and tried to "illegally" land on the reef to collect sand samples.

The Philippines and China often have clashes in the South China Sea. Beijing claims ownership of almost the entire sea, which is also claimed in parts by Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

An international arbitration court in 2016 had ruled that Chinese claims over the waterway have no basis in international law.

tg/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)