Pharrell Williams arrives for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards earlier this monthImage: ROBYN BECK/AFP
CultureFrance

Pharrell Williams named head of menswear at Louis Vuitton

1 hour ago

The music superstar noted for his front row fashion show appearances over the years will assume the menswear mantel. The late former head Virgil Abloh also came to the fashion house from the music world.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NUH0

Pharrell Williams was appointed the head of menswear at Louis Vuitton Tuesday.

In a tweet, the label announced, "Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men's Creative Director." 

Prior to the company's tweet, The Wall Street Journal and French newspaper Le Figaro had both reported the selection was imminent.

As head of menswear design at Louis Vuitton he will be taking over after the late Virgil Abloh, who died of cancer in November 2021, at the helm of one of French fashion's most recognizable global luxury brands.

Prior to his death, Abloh made history as the first Black head at the fashion house. He brought a signature streetwear style infused with skateboard and youth culture combined with graffiti art and a rough touch of deconstructivism.

What do we know about Williams' appointment?

While Williams had not been rumored to succeed Abloh, his front row spot at fashion shows over the years combined with his pop culture status cemented the selection. His streetwear sensibilities drove the brand to opt for the 49-year-old musical megastar.

When Abloh died, Williams wrote: "Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius. Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever."

Thw new head of Louis Vuitton, Pietro Beccari, praised Williams' "creative vision beyond fashion," and said that he would lead the label "towards a new and very exciting chapter."

The songwriter, producer and performer has partnered with Louis Vuitton in the past, though that line, which focused solely on jewelry and sunglasses, was 15 years ago. He has previously worked with brands including Adidas, Diesel, Chanel and Moncler.

Architecture inspired by Chanel

Pharrell became co-owner of the denim brand G-Star Raw in 2016 and co-founded the Billionaire Boys Club brand with Japanese designer Nigo in 2003.

His wife is fashion designer Helen Lasichanh. They married in 2013.

First Louis Vuitton collection to debut in June

As a musician, Williams has worked with artists including Daft Punk, Gwen Stefani, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Shakira and Snoop Dogg. With Daft Punk the artist responsible for "Happy" collaborated on "Get Lucky" and "Lose Yourself to Dance."

The two-time Oscar nominee has won 13 Grammy Awards.

His first collection for Louis Vuitton will debut in June during Paris' men's fashion week, the company said.

ar/jsi (AFP, Reuters)

