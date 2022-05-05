 Petraeus: Russia lacks ′competent campaign plan′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 05.05.2022

DW News

Petraeus: Russia lacks 'competent campaign plan'

Watch video 03:49

Ort: USA Sendedatum: 05.05.2022 Retired US general and former CIA Director David Petraeus.

Petraeus sees possible Russian Victory Day escalation 05.05.2022

The US are warning that Russia wants to swallow up large areas of eastern Ukraine altogether.

US warns of Russian annexation plans 03.05.2022

Azovstal steel plant employee Valeria, last name withheld, evacuated from Mariupol, hugs her son Matvey, who had earlier left the city with his relatives, as they meet at a temporary accommodation centre during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Mariupol evacuation underway but faltering 02.05.2022

11.09.2021 (FILES) In this file photo taken on September 11, 2021 a woman walks past a huge coat of arms of Transnistria - Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region on the eastern border with Ukraine, in Transnistria's capital of Tiraspol. - The president of ex-Soviet Moldova on April 26, 2022 convened a meeting of the country's security council after a series of blasts in the Russian-backed separatist Transnistria region. The breakaway region of ex-Soviet Moldova, which borders western Ukraine, saw explosions hit its security ministry on Monday and a radio tower on Tuesday morning. The incidents come after a senior Russian military official last week raised the issue of oppression of Russian speakers in Transnistria in the context of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP)

Trans-Dniester: Fears of new front in Ukraine war 04.05.2022

Undated handout image of a Switchblade drone. The United States is reportedly sending kamikaze drones to Ukraine, as part of a new $ 800 billion (â¬ 722 billion) weapons package to help the country fight off Russiaâs invasion. The package will include 100 tactical unmanned drones, which US officials speaking on condition of anonymity say are Switchblades - small âsuicideâ drones that explode on impact. The Switchblade is basically a single-use drone thatâs small enough to fit in a backpack, cruises at around 100 km/h and carries cameras, guidance systems and explosives to dive-bomb into its target. Unlike most weapons, the Switchblade can also disengage or abort a mission at any time, and then recommit to another target depending on what the operator commands. This aims to ensure that strikes are precise and can be called off at the very last minute if they endanger civilians or properties nearby. Photo courtesy of AeroVironment, Inc via ABACAPRESS.COM

Ukraine: How drones are changing the way of war 04.05.2022

The war in Ukraine shows that unmanned aerial vehicles are part of modern warfare. Drones have various tasks from aerial surveillance to missile defense.

Volunteers piece together camouflage nets that are sent to the frontline, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, May 2022

More than prayers: The faithful who aid Ukraine's front line 05.05.2022

In western Ukraine, a religious community led by Greek-Catholic monks is supporting the war effort by providing clothes and medical supplies for soldiers on the front line.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to deliver his speech during an awarding ceremony for the Russian Olympic Committee medalists of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing and members of the Russian Paralympic team, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Opinion: Vladimir Putin has gravely miscalculated in Ukraine 01.05.2022

The Russian president has achieved a lot since his forces invaded Ukraine, says DW's Miodrag Soric. It's just that it was the opposite of what he wanted.

epa05643915 Mig-29 fighter of Ukrainian Air Force flies during a training session over a military airbase in Vasylkiv village, some 30km of Kiev, Ukraine, 23 November 2016. One Ukrainian soldier was killed and three others were wounded in fighting in eastern Ukraine in the past 24 hours, according to Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman for the so-called Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) issues Andriy Lysenko. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Fact check: Ukraine's 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter pilot 04.05.2022

The Ukrainian fighter pilot, celebrated on social media as a war hero, was said to have shot down several Russian aircraft — and has now died. But what's the truth behind the myth of the "Ghost of Kyiv"?