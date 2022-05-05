Petraeus: Russia lacks 'competent campaign plan'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The war in Ukraine shows that unmanned aerial vehicles are part of modern warfare. Drones have various tasks from aerial surveillance to missile defense.
In western Ukraine, a religious community led by Greek-Catholic monks is supporting the war effort by providing clothes and medical supplies for soldiers on the front line.
The Russian president has achieved a lot since his forces invaded Ukraine, says DW's Miodrag Soric. It's just that it was the opposite of what he wanted.
The Ukrainian fighter pilot, celebrated on social media as a war hero, was said to have shot down several Russian aircraft — and has now died. But what's the truth behind the myth of the "Ghost of Kyiv"?
