Pete Buttigieg suspends presidential campaign

On the eve of the Super Tuesday primary, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he will suspend his run for president. Buttigieg had won the Iowa primary, but had disappointing results in the contests that followed.
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday that he would suspend his campaign. The announcement comes just two days before Super Tuesday, where 14 states are to hold their primaries.
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had narrowly won the Iowa Caucus, but failed to win the contests that followed, with a disappointing fourth place finish in the most recent primary in South Carolina.
At 38-years-old, Buttigieg was the youngest candidate in the race and a relatively unknown figure in American politics when he announced his bid for president.
This is a developing story, more to follow…
jcg/rc (AFP, Reuters, AP)
US politician Pete Buttigieg went from a small city mayor to Democratic presidential frontrunner in just one year. If elected, he could be the youngest and the first openly gay person to become president of the US. (07.02.2020)