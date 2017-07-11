 Pet lion returned to owner after Cambodia PM intervenes | News | DW | 05.07.2021

News

Pet lion returned to owner after Cambodia PM intervenes

The lion was seen playing in TikTok videos at a villa in Phnom Penh. Neighbors were alarmed by the videos, with authorities soon confiscating the animal in a rescue operation.

A confiscated pet lion poses with its owner, surnamed Guo, as it arrived back home from the Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Center after Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered authorities to return the animal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 5, 2021.

Cambodia's prime minister ordered the big cat be returned to its owner, provided he build it an appropriate cage

A pet lion that was seized by authorities last week in Cambodia has been returned to its owner, after Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen personally intervened in the situation.

What led to the animal's seizure?

The 18-month-old cub, whose name is Hima, is owned by a Chinese national. It weighs 70 kilograms (154 pounds) and was trafficked into Cambodia from abroad.

The lion had been both declawed and defanged. 

A confiscated pet lion poses with a dog as it arrived back home from the Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Center after Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered authorities to return the animal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 5, 2021.

The lion was also reunited with its owner's other pets, including some canine playmates

The lion had been seen playing in TikTok videos at an upscale villa in Phnom Penh, the country's capital. Neighbors were alarmed by the videos, which led authorities to confiscate the creature in a rescue raid on June 27.

Authorities justified the raid by saying it was illegal to keep lions as pets in Cambodia. The animal's owner said he was not mistreating the lion.

Other social media users rally for lion's return

After the animal was taken away, a video of the owner affectionately feeding the lion went viral. Social media users then called on the lion to be given back to the owner, whose name is Qi Xiao. 

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Facebook on Sunday that the lion would be returned to Qi on the condition he "build it a proper cage to ensure the safety of the people in the house and neighbors."

A pet lion is carried after being seized by Cambodian authorities from a Chinese man's home in Cambodia following its appearance in a TikTok video, in this undated handout picture released on June 28, 2021

The lion was removed from the owner's home last month after its social media appearances prompted concerned comments

Qi thanked the prime minister and the Cambodian people on Facebook. He told the media that he was "very happy" that the lion was returned. 

UK Ambassador to Cambodia Tina Redshaw condemned the return in a tweet, and said it undermined Cambodian endangered wildlife laws.

 

 

wd/msh (Reuters, AFP)

