Environment

Pesticides: Facts and trends

Pesticides are commonly used in agriculture, and that has consequences for our food, air, water supply and public health.

  • Pesticides are sprayed by a man in Indonesia

    Farm workers are poisoned

    Around 385 million cases of poisoning by pesticides are reported every year. The numbers are highest in Asia, Africa and Latin America where more really dangerous pesticides are sprayed. Many workers do not wear protective clothing and few are properly informed about the dangers of using pesticides.

  • A man being helped to stand by two women.

    More chronic illnesses

    In Chichigalpa, Nicaragua, many men have chronic kidney disease. It has been linked to their work spraying pesticides on sugar cane crops. Pesticides are found in varying quantities in water supplies and food all over the world, and studies have revealed connections to numerous illness, including cancers.

  • Pesticides being sprayed in India

    Biodiversity is also threatened

    Pesticides are sprayed to kill unwanted plants and insects. But this impacts many other species, including pollinators such as bees, as well as birds which are consequently losing their food sources. Scaling back on the use of dangerous pesticides is a key factor in tackling biodiversity loss.

  • A Bechstein's bat flying through the night

    Altered intestinal microbiota

    Scientiest researching bat health have found those that feed on nectar from conventional banana plantations have a reduced diversity of gut microbes. In contrast, those that forage for nectar in the forest have diverse gut microbes. Gut microbiota are important for both animal and human health, but can be altered by pesticides if they have antibiotic effects.

  • Worker sprays plants at a tea plantation

    Export ban on particularly dangerous pesticides?

    Farm workers in India are less protected from highly toxic pesticides than people in Europe. Although some highly toxic pesticides are banned in the EU, manufacturers like Bayer and BASF continue to produce them for export. Despite calls for an end to the practise.

  • Workers in Nepal spray plants with herbs and cow urine

    Crop protection without chemicals

    In organic agriculture, the spraying of synthetic pesticides is not allowed, and crops are rotated in such a way as to prevent monocultures while encouraging insects and birds to thrive. For pest control there are natural alternatives. Here in Nepal, women spray a mixture of herbs and cow urine on the plants. This gallery was originally in German.


