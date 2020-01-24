Peru votes for Congress amid battle over anti-corruption reform

Peruvians head to the polls on Sunday in the country's first legislative election to be held separately from a presidential ballot. President Martin Vizcarrais hoping his allies will garner strong enough support to end his struggle with the previous parliament over his proposed anti-corruption reforms.

Voters in the capital Lima turned up in droves even hours before the doors opened, despite an atmosphere of disillusionment after Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht said it had bribed four previous presidents.

The new parliament will serve for only about a year until the next presidential vote 15 months from now, but President Vizcarra is hoping that the party of disgraced opposition leader Keiko Fujimori, Popular Force, will lose seats after it spent months stymying his plan for sweeping new anti-graft measures.

Popular Force has held an absolute majority of 73 out of the 130 seats, but it is expected to take a major tumble on Sunday as Fujimori awaits trial for allegedly accepting $1.2 million in illegal campaign contributions from Odebrecht. She has already served 13 months in pre-trial detention and a judge will decide on Tuesday whether or not to send her back to jail until the trial begins.

Fujimori's father, former president Alberto Fujimori, who has been convicted on multiple counts of corruption and human rights abuses and is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence.

Vizcarra became president in March 2018, having served as vice president under President Pedro Kuczynkski, who stepped down after videos leaked showing him allegedly in the act of vote-buying. Vizcarra is not aligned with any one political party and will have to form alliances in the new Congress in order to get his reforms passed.

