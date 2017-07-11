 Peru: Voters head to the polls amid COVID-19 surge | News | DW | 11.04.2021

Peru's interim leader called on people to come out and vote for the country's next president despite rising COVID-19 deaths.

Voters wearing masks queuing up outside a polling station in Lima

Some 25 million people have been called on to elect Peru's new president

Voters in Peru were electing their fifth president in three years on Sunday, as polling stations opened across the country. About 25 million people were called on to vote in the Andean state, where voting is mandatory.

Elderly people were asked to arrive early to the polling stations and avoid crowds, as Peru faces one the deadliest weeks of the coronavirus pandemic thus far.

In the past week, there has been an average of 279 COVID-19 deaths every day. On Saturday alone, 384 fatalities were reported.

An electoral official taking the temperature of a voter in traditional dress in Ollantaytambo

The week running up to the election was one of the deadliest so far during the pandemic

None of the 18 candidates standing for election enjoyed support from more than 10% of the electorate, according to election surveys. "No vote" was the most popular choice.

Interim leader says voting is safe

Some of the stations were unable to open on time due to the randomly picked supervisors not showing up.

Coronavirus lockdown pushes Peru's economy to the brink

The interim president, Francisco Sagasti, called on Peruvians to vote during the pandemic, saying there were "vulnerable people" waiting in lines. 

"All possible measures have been taken to avoid contagions," he said. "There should be no fear of complying with your civic duty," he said.

At the same time, some medical professionals criticized the decision to hold the election and allow election rallies. 

"Unfortunately, political decisions have taken precedence over [health] measures," the head of the Peru Medical College doctors' association, Augusto Tarazona, told the AFP news agency.

Neighboring Ecuador was also holding a run-off vote on Sunday to determine the country's next president.

Close race in Ecuador presidential runoff vote

Chile had planned a vote for Sunday but delayed it due to the pandemic.

Peru's political future remains unclear

The next Peruvian president will likely be decided in a second-round vote in June. Reuters reported that the slight favorites to head to the second round were liberal economist Hernando de Soto and radical leftist professor Pedro Castillo.

Keiko Fujimori, daughter of the imprisoned former conservative president, Alberto Fujimori, was also in the running. Six of the 18 candidates had already reportedly contracted COVID-19, with one having to cut campaigning short because of it.

Peru protests put interim president under pressure

Nearly all of Peru's president in the last three decades have either been impeached or involved in corruption scandals.

The winning candidate will become Peru's fifth president in three years. Three presidents came and went within a matter of days last November as widespread protests left two people dead and many more injured.

ab/dj (AFP, Reuters)

