 Peru: Tourists accused of damaging, defecating on Machu Picchu | News | DW | 15.01.2020

News

Peru: Tourists accused of damaging, defecating on Machu Picchu

A group of tourists has been caught allegedly damaging stonework and defecating in a sacred temple, according to Peruvian authorities. Most of the tourists are set to be deported, while one man is expected to face trial.

Machu Picchu seen from above

Six tourists are in trouble after Peruvian police said they were caught vandalizing the famous Incan sanctuary Machu Picchu.

Authorities said four men and two women from Chile, Brazil, France and Argentina were arrested Sunday after they were found by park rangers in a restricted area of the Temple of the Sun. Several parts of the temple are off-limits to tourists for preservation reasons.

The group is said to have entered Machu Picchu on Saturday and hid in among the ruins to illegally spend the night. 

Five of the tourists will be deported, and one man from Argentina will remain in Peru to face charges for "destroying Peru's cultural heritage." The 28-year-old acknowledged that he tried to remove a stone that fell to the ground, causing a crack in the floor, authorities said. He could be sentenced to four years in prison if convicted. 

One of the tourists allegedly defecated among the ruins inside the Incan city.

Read moreNaked tourists arrested at Machu Picchu

It is not the first time that the 600-year-old Machu Picchu has been damaged by visitors.

In 2004, two Chileans were sentenced to six months in jail for spray painting a wall and were released only after agreeing to pay $100,000 in damages. In 2017, three Argentinians and a Colombian were arrested for painting graffiti on the ancient walls.

Machu Picchu is a UNESCO World Heritage site located near Cusco in southern Peru visited by more than 1 million tourists a year.

Watch video 03:25

The women porters of Machu Picchu

wmr/se (AFP, Reuters)

Related content

The women porters of Machu Picchu 03.12.2019

Machu Picchu is among South America's most popular tourist attractions. To accommodate the tourism boom, indigenous women have recently begun working as porters on the Andean trails -- something that until recently would have seemed unthinkable.

Peru Busunfall in Arequipa

Peru: Two Germans killed in bus crash 07.01.2020

The victims were among 16 killed when a bus crashed into a line of parked vehicles in southern Peru. A further 42 people were left injured.

Peru: Ruinen der Inkas

Peru restricts access to Machu Picchu Inca city to prevent damage 11.05.2019

Thousands of visitors each day make the trek up to the ancient Inca ruins deep in the Andes mountains. The restrictions are a trial to see if damage can be limited to Peru's principal tourist attraction.

