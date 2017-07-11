Peru swears in third president in a week amid political upheaval

Francisco Sagasti was sworn in as Peru's new interim president on Tuesday, a week after Congress voted to oust the popular ex-President, Martin Vizcarra.

His removal from office sparked days of violent protests and led to the eventualresignation of Vizcarra's replacement, Manuel Merino.

In his first words as president, the 76-year-old Sagasti paid tribute to two men who were killed following a police crackdown on the protests, which erupted after what many saw as a parliamentary coup.

"We can't bring them back to life," he said, "but we can stop this from happening again."

Sagasti ascended to the position following a vote in Congress, after over 24 hours of the presidential seat being left empty, since his predecessor had no vice-president.

In accordance with the Peruvian constitution, Sagasti will serve as interim president until July 2021 which would have been the end of Vizcarra's mandate.

Peruvians hope for calm and stability

The new interim president is considered a centrist, having helped found a party known as Purple ("Morado" in Spanish) — a reference to the blend of red left-wing and blue conservative policies.

Francisco Sagasti won 97 out of 130 votes in Congress to be selected as the new interim president

He also spoke of the necessity for calm following his inauguration, telling Congress that: "It is absolutely necessary to remain calm, but do not confuse this with passivity, conformity, or resignation."

Sagasti, who trained as an engineer and has worked for the World Bank, voted against the impeachment of Vizcarra.

Political analyst Augusto Alvarez Rodrich told AFP that the management of the "coronavirus pandemic, economic recovery and conducting the April 11 general elections in a transparent manner" were the most pressing issues the new president would have to deal with.

Peru has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with the world's highest per capita death rate. The country also suffers from a high level of distrust in political institutions.

It was hoped that Sagasti would bring "a moment of political and economic stability," Rodrich said.

Mixed reactions to the new president in Lima

"I think that Sagasti is someone that gives democratic guarantees, who can get a transition towards a new government that will be okay," protester, Paloma Carpio, told Reuters.

Another protester, Jose Murguia, was more suspicious, saying: "Quite frankly, it's the same rubbish. The mask has changed but everything is all the same."

Currency markets reacted more positively to the news with the Peruvian Sol jumping around 1.75% on Tuesday, the currency's biggest daily rise in seven months.

Corruption runs rife

Vizcarra was ousted by Congress after attempting to remove parliamentary immunity in his battle against corruption. Half of the lawmakers in the Peruvian political body were being investigated for various crimes.

Seven of Peru's past eight presidents have been convicted, are under investigation or have been implicated in major scandals.

Vizcarra himself is under investigation for alleged bribery during his time as governor. Investigators also opened a case against Merino over the deaths of the protesters.

