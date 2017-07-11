 Peru swears in third president in a week amid political upheaval | News | DW | 17.11.2020

News

Peru swears in third president in a week amid political upheaval

Centrist lawmaker Francisco Sagasti was sworn in as Peru's interim president following a week of turmoil that two other presidents resign. Following deadly protests, Peruvians are hopeful for a return to stability.

Newly appointed Peruvian interim President Francisco Sagasti is escorted to his swearing-in ceremony

Francisco Sagasti was sworn in as Peru's new interim president on Tuesday, a week after Congress voted to oust the popular ex-President, Martin Vizcarra.

His removal from office sparked days of violent protests and led to the eventual resignation of Vizcarra's replacement.

In his first words as president, the 76-year-old Sagasti paid tribute to two men who were killed following a police crackdown on the protests, which erupted after what many saw as a parliamentary coup.

"We can't bring them back to life," he said, "but we can stop this from happening again."

Sagasti ascended to the position following a vote in Congress, after over 24 hours of the presidential seat being left empty, since his predecessor had no vice-president.

More to come...

ab/rs (AP, AFP, dpa)

