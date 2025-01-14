Peru: Rescue crews search for trapped miners

At least 17 miners are believed to be trapped at a mine in a region in northwestern Peru that has seen a recent uptick in violence.

Rescuers in northern Peru were searching for trapped miners at a small gold mine in Peru, after the mine was allegedly attacked by suspected illegal miners, a local mayor said.

Segundo Armas, mayor of the Pataz district in the northwestern region of La Libertad, said on Monday that as many as 17 miners could be trapped at the mine.

Armas was not able to confirm the number of miners who had been able to escape.

What do we know so far?

Armas said the mine collapsed after it was attacked on Sunday by "possible rival miners."

"The area is difficult to access and we are trying to confirm the number of those trapped," Armas said, adding that cellular service does not reach the mine.

La Libertad is one of the regions with the highest gold productions in Peru, and according to official reports at least 40% of the supply comes from artisanal or informal miners.

Attacks common

The region is prone to attacks like the one mentioned by the mayor in this instance, with illegal mining and organized crime playing a major role in propping up insecurity in the area.

Last November, an attack at a mine in Pataz resulted in four deaths and one injury, highlighting the violence that plagues the area.

rm/jsi (Reuters, EFE)