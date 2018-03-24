Peru: President Martin Vizcarra disbands congress in anti-corruption push

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has dissolved his nation's opposition-controlled Congress — escalating a bitter feud over what he has called his fight to curb corruption. The stunning development came hours after the Fujimorist-dominated congress pushed forward a vote to select an almost entirely new slate of magistrates to the Constitutional Tribunal, over the objection of Vizcarra, who took office in 2018.

In a televised address late Monday, Vizcarra stressed that the constitution permitted his decision and said he would call new legislative elections. "It is clear that the obstruction and shielding do not stop and there will not be an agreement possible," he said.

The embattled president said he would "seek to put an end to this era of political deadlock that has held Peru back from growing in proportion to its possibilities." He added that he hoped "this exceptional measure will permit the citizenry to finally express themselves and define, at the polls and through their participation, the future of our country." Vizcarra told the people of Peru that they are "making history — and this moment will be remembered by generations to come."

Opposition moves to impeach

In a plenary session, however, the opposition lawmakers, who largely come from the neoliberal nationalist Popular Force party, said Vizcarra had overstepped the bounds of the constitution, and pledged to impeach him on the grounds of his "permanent moral incapacity." His predecessor, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, resigned to avoid impeachment in 2018.

Some lawmakers have even vowed to physically resist any attempt to send them home. Under Peruvian law, the president has the right to dissolve congress if lawmakers reject two votes of confidence. One has already taken place, but the second has stalled — many moderate and left-wing lawmakers believe strategically so.

Vizcarra said Peruvians could help put an end to corruption. "When they do so, I hope they remember the magnitude of this fight, which is against one of the endemic evils that has done so much damage to Peru and not permitted it to grow as it deserves and how we deserve, all Peruvians," he said late Monday. He added that the country "will continue to find in this president a leader who is profoundly respectful of the constitution and always prepared to take the fight to corruption."

