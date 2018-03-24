 Peru: President Martin Vizcarra disbands congress in anti-corruption push | News | DW | 01.10.2019

News

Peru: President Martin Vizcarra disbands congress in anti-corruption push

President Martin Vizcarra has dissolved the opposition-controlled congress that he accuses of stonewalling attempts to curb widespread corruption. Opposition lawmakers are preparing a motion to impeach in response.

Peru: Martin Vizcarra (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Mejia)

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has dissolved his nation's opposition-controlled Congress — escalating a bitter feud over what he has called his fight to curb corruption. The stunning development came hours after the Fujimorist-dominated congress pushed forward a vote to select an almost entirely new slate of magistrates to the Constitutional Tribunal, over the objection of Vizcarra, who took office in 2018.

Read more:  A Peruvian market where the illegal animal trade thrives

In a televised address late Monday, Vizcarra stressed that the constitution permitted his decision and said he would call new legislative elections. "It is clear that the obstruction and shielding do not stop and there will not be an agreement possible," he said.

The embattled president said he would "seek to put an end to this era of political deadlock that has held Peru back from growing in proportion to its possibilities." He added that he hoped "this exceptional measure will permit the citizenry to finally express themselves and define, at the polls and through their participation, the future of our country." Vizcarra told the people of Peru that they are "making history — and this moment will be remembered by generations to come."

Read more: Peru opposition leader Keiko Fujimori detained in corruption probe

Watch video 03:32

Peru: Resisting deforestation in the Amazon

Opposition moves to impeach

In a plenary session, however, the opposition lawmakers, who largely come from the neoliberal nationalist Popular Force party, said Vizcarra had overstepped the bounds of the constitution, and pledged to impeach him on the grounds of his "permanent moral incapacity." His predecessor, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, resigned to avoid impeachment in 2018.

Read more: Mining projects foment unrest across Latin America

Some lawmakers have even vowed to physically resist any attempt to send them home. Under Peruvian law, the president has the right to dissolve congress if lawmakers reject two votes of confidence. One has already taken place, but the second has stalled — many moderate and left-wing lawmakers believe strategically so.

Vizcarra said Peruvians could help put an end to corruption. "When they do so, I hope they remember the magnitude of this fight, which is against one of the endemic evils that has done so much damage to Peru and not permitted it to grow as it deserves and how we deserve, all Peruvians," he said late Monday. He added that the country "will continue to find in this president a leader who is profoundly respectful of the constitution and always prepared to take the fight to corruption."

mkg/cmk (EFE, Reuters, AFP, AP)

  • Wildfires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest (picture-alliance/Photoshot/D, Sanoaui)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Brazil's burning

    Four times the number of forest fires have burned so far this year in the Amazon compared to the whole of 2018, Brazil's National Institute for Space Research says. Ranchers and loggers are responsible for setting most of them as part of efforts to clear land for cattle. Environmental groups say land deforestation has increased dramatically since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January.

  • A satellite image shows smoke billowing from forest fires in Brazil (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Planet Labs Inc.)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Stark satellite view

    Satellite images show the true scale of the deforestation over large swathes of difficult-to-reach tropical rainforest. Bolsonaro is facing intense international pressure to tackle the fires. The Brazilian president has blamed indigenous tribes, small-scale farmers and even global NGOs — without evidence. On Friday, he said he was considering deploying the army to help put out the fires.

  • A firefighter tackles a forest fire in the Amazon (Reuters/A. Machado)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Dry season fans flames

    Brazil's dry season is helping the blazes spread more quickly. In the country's Amazonas state, heat from forest fires has been above average every day throughout August. To step up the pressure on Brazil, Norway and Germany have halted donations to Brazil’s Amazon support fund. France has even mooted the idea of blocking an EU trade deal with South American nations.

  • Dried out areas of the Amazon in Peru (AFP/C. Bouroncle)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Chemical deforestation

    Brazil isn't the only country involved in deforestation. Peru, with the second-largest expanse of Amazonian forest, is also seeing a growing problem. Illegal gold miners have been accused of causing irreversible environmental damage to more than 110 square kilometers (42 square miles) of forest and river basins through the liberal use of fertilizers.

  • Brasilien Brände im Amazonasgebiet (Getty Images/AFP/C. de Souza)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Other neighbors affected

    Brazil's other neighbors Bolivia and Paraguay have also struggled to contain forest fires. About 7,500 square kilometers (2,900 square miles) of land has been affected in Bolivia. The country has even deployed a Boeing 747-400 SuperTanker carrying 76,000 liters (20,000 gallons) of retardant, a substance used to stop fires.

  • Protest in Nicosia, Cyprus (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Karadjias)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Lungs are burning

    As well as political pressure, the sheer scale of the wildfires has sparked public protests against Brazilian interests around the world, including the country's embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus. The Amazon is billed as the "the lungs of the planet," as the rainforest produces about a fifth of the total oxgyen needed for life on earth.

    Author: Nik Martin


