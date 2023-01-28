Peru: President Boluarte urges for early elections in 2023

The Peruvian Congress have already voted to move national elections up earlier than planned, holding the vote in April 2024 instead of April 2026.
An even earlier vote in December this year, however, could help Peru ''get out of this quagmire we're in,'' Boluarte said.
''Nobody has any interest in clinging to power. I have no interest in remaining in the presidency. If I am here it is because I fulfilled my constitutional responsibility," she said, speaking at a military airport where an aircraft was being loaded with emergency aid for regions affected by unrest-induced shortages.
How has Congress responded?
After debating the proposal for 8 hours, Peru's Congress rejected Boluarte's request. The proposal to move elections up to December this year received 65 votes against it, 45 votes in favor and two abstentions.
However, a request for reconsideration was submitted, according to Congress President Jose Williams, which could be debated on Monday.
In order to move elections up earlier, a constitutional reform is necessary — but such reforms require a two-thirds majority of 87 lawmakers in order to be approved. It also requires a second vote of approval during the next legislative period, which is slated to begin in February.