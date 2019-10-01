Peru: Opposition leader Keiko Fujimori released from prison

Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori was released from prison on Friday night after spending more than a year in jail.

The conservative politician had been implicated in the Odebrecht scandal. She was accused of receiving illegal campaign contributions from the Brazilian construction firm of that name.

Fujimori was handed an 18-month pre-trial sentence in 2018 pending trial.

Speaking outside the prison on Friday, Fujimori said the prison stay had been "the most painful time of my life, so the first thing I want to do now is thank God for giving me the strength to resist."

Fujimori greeted her husband outside the prison. He had been on a hunger strike demanding her release.

Who is Keiko Fujimori?

Fujimori twice ran for president but faced fierce opposition and accusations of corruption. She is still facing trial in the future. Prosecutors allege she led a criminal organization and received millions of dollars from Odebrecht.

Fujimori is the leader of the powerful right-wing Popular Force party, and the daughter of Peru's ex-President Alberto Fujimori, who is serving a 25-year sentence for human rights crimes. Keiko Fujimori previously served as the country's First Lady while her father was in power.

Peru is preparing for legislative elections in January after President Martin Vizcarra dissolved Congress after facing a battle with opposition lawmakers. Fujimori's party held a majority in parliament before it was dissolved.

How Peru's political crisis unfolded A political crisis unfolds Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has survived the beginnings of an impeachment process, significant allegations of corruption and the backlash of pardoning a jailed dictator. But with protests growing against his government, can former investment banker fulfill his presidential mandate? DW examines the situation.

How Peru's political crisis unfolded Corrupt beginnings In December, Odebrecht told Peru's parliament that it made payments amounting to $4.8 million (€4.07 million) to a company controlled by Kuczynski while he was a minister in a previous government. Despite first denying any ties with the Brazilian construction company, he later admitted that he worked on an advisory basis for the firm, a move that did not sit well with many Peruvians.

How Peru's political crisis unfolded Struggle for survival After the revelations emerged, parliament took little time to debate whether to impeach him. Days after Odebrecht's testimony, the legislature initiated a debate on impeachment with enough support to push formal proceedings through a vote. However, when lawmakers finally voted on whether to move forward, they failed to garner enough votes for impeachment, with some saying a deal had been made.

How Peru's political crisis unfolded Fujimori's ghost On Christmas Eve, Kuczynski pardoned former President Alberto Fujimori who was serving a 25-year jail sentence for atrocities committed during his tenure. Kuczynski cited Fujimori's waning health, but others said it may have part of a deal to survive impeachment. Civil conflict between 1980 and 2000 involving leftist militants killed an estimated 70,000 people in the Andean country.

How Peru's political crisis unfolded 'No to pardon' The pardon infuriated thousands of Peruvians, prompting protests on Christmas Day and the day after. Protesters held placards lamenting Fujimori's presidency while others displayed photographs of Peruvians disappeared during his tenure from 1990 to 2000. Rights groups said a request had been made to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights to examine a challenge to the legality of the pardon.

How Peru's political crisis unfolded Supporters gather Fujimori's supporters also rallied for his pardon. Despite having served time in prison, Fujimori continues to maintain a level of popularity in Peru for defeating the Maoist insurgent group Shining Path and stabilizing the economy. His supporters have gathered outside his hospital in Lima, where doctors described his health as "delicate," saying he's unlikely to leave intensive care soon.

How Peru's political crisis unfolded Jumping ship While protests have dented Kuczynski's presidency, the resignations of senior officials has made things worse. Culture Minister Salvador Der Solar, a former filmmaker, stepped down within days of the protests. Others to jump ship included former Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio, a presidential advisor and the head of the Justice Ministry's office of human rights.

How Peru's political crisis unfolded Uncertain future While Kuczynski managed to narrowly survive an impeachment process in what observers have speculated was part of a deal to pardon Fujimori, it is unclear whether he'll be able to do so in the future. However, what is certain is that he faces an uphill battle with growing anger on the streets of Peru that threatens to topple his government. Author: Lewis Sanders IV (with Reuters, dpa)



