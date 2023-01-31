  1. Skip to content
Anti-government protesters chant slogans in Juliaca, Peru
Protesters are seeking immediate elections, President Dina Boluarte's resignation, closure of the Congress and the release of ousted President Pedro CastilloImage: Rodrigo Abd/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsPeru

Peru: Lawmakers debate early elections as protests continue

52 minutes ago

The 2026 elections have already been moved to 2024, but talks to bring them forward further still are ongoing as the deadly protests that have rocked the country continue unabated.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mtic

The Peruvian Congress on Monday held a debate to bring forward elections scheduled for 2026, as the country remains embroiled in protests. 

The debate went on for several hours, before being postponed until Tuesday 11:00 am (1600 UTC). 

Peru has been in the midst of a political crisis with ongoing street protests since December 7

Why are there protests in Peru?

Demonstrations started when then-President Pedro Castillo was arrested for attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree. He was replaced by his vice president, Dina Boluarte.

In the weeks thereafter, Castillo's supporters have led violent protests nearly everyday and blocked important routes within the country.

This has caused severe food and fuel shortages in southern regions. At least 48 people have died in the clashes with security forces, including one police officer, according to the Ombudsman's Office.

Protesters are asking for immediate elections, the dissolution of Congress and the creation of a new constitution.

Dozens injured in anti-government protests in Peru

Elections moved up to 2024

Last month, the elections due in 2026 were moved up to April 2024. However, Boluarte has called to move them to 2023 now, since the protests are not abating.

"Vote for Peru, for the country, by moving the elections up to 2023," she said while addressing the nation on Sunday. 

Last week, lawmakers voted against bringing forward elections to this October.

Boluarte has said she will propose a constitutional reform allowing a first voting round to be held in October, if lawmakers again refuse to advance the elections duringTuesday's meeting.

Peru's tourism industry has been deeply impacted by the social unrest. The South American nation attracted 4.5 million tourists a year before the pandemic, with no hopes of rebounding due to the ongoing crisis. 

The government shut down the famous Machu Picchu tourist attraction for the safety of visitors, due to protests. 

tg/rt (AP, Reuters)

