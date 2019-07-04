 Peru: Indigenous governor sentenced to prison for anti-mining protests | News | DW | 15.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Peru: Indigenous governor sentenced to prison for anti-mining protests

Walter Aduviri was sentenced in connection to anti-mining protests that turned deadly in 2011. The indigenous Aymara have long fought against the state over mining projects in the mineral-rich Puno region.

Walter Aduviri during a press conference

A court in Peru on Wednesday ordered the arrest of Walter Aduviri, the indigenous governor of the mineral-rich Puno department, in the southeastern part of the country.

Aduviri was sentenced to 6 years in prison for leading deadly anti-mining protests in 2011. The 39-year-old was found guilty of disturbing the public order, but he was not present at the ruling and had ignored a detention order prior to the trial.

His whereabouts are unknown. Agustin Luque, the deputy governor of Puno, was expected to replace him in office.

An accountant by trade, Aduviri spent most of 2018 as a fugitive of a sedition conviction before being acquitted on appeal. He won Puno's governor's race in the October regional elections

One of Aduviri's lawyers, Aldo Valdivia, said the governor denied any wrongdoing and would remain at an undisclosed "safe harbor," as he resists a judicial process he considered unfair.

"We'll take it to the Supreme Court," Valdivia said, confirming that Aduviri plans to fight the ruling, on the grounds that no direct proof exists that the indigenous leader organized the protests.

Read more:In Peru, farmers find ways to grow food without burning down the forest 

Protesters block the roads in the area with rocks and boulders

Aymara peasants blocked the Central Highway in 2011 to protest government approved mining plans

The ‘Aymarazo'

Puno is a highland region rich in gold, silver, tin, lithium and uranium. In 2011, Canadian mining company Bear Creek Mining Corp's sought to tap a silver deposit in the area.

But the plan ran into fierce resistance from the local Aymara Indians, who argued that the mine would contaminate local water sources.

The protests, known as "Aymarazo,” turned violent, as demonstrators set public and company buildings on fire, blocked roads and clashed with police.

Read more: Peru’s vast lithium discovery: A risky economic boon?

Several people were killed as a result of the unrest and the project was ultimately cancelled.

Aduviri has blamed the protests on then-president Alan Garcia, arguing that the government's intelligence services instigated the unrest, Peruvian media reported.

Wednesday's ruling could bring back anti-mining sentiment in Puno, a strategically important region that drives about 15% of the country's economic growth and 60% of its export earnings.

jcg/rt (Reuters, dpa)

Watch video 06:23

Exploiting mineral resources

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Ex-Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo arrested in US

Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo is wanted in his home country for corruption in connection with the sprawling Odebrecht scandal. (17.07.2019)  

Ubinas volcano in Peru erupts, spreading ash through the south

Peru has declared a state of emergency in the area around the volcano, with further moderate explosions expected. Nearly 30,000 people have been evacuated. (21.07.2019)  

In Peru, farmers find ways to grow food without burning down the forest

Farmers around the Peruvian city of Iquitos usually burn parts of the Amazon rainforest so they can grow food in the fertile soil. Now, they're finding alternatives to the destructive practice. (04.07.2019)  

Four dead, dozens injured in Peru mining protests

Four people are dead and many more injured following protests over a proposed gold mine in Peru. A series of anti-mining protests has seen the government impose a state of emergency three times in the last year. (05.07.2012)  

Peru’s vast lithium discovery: A risky economic boon?

A vast deposit of hard-rock lithium could bring riches to Peru, but it also poses environmental and societal questions. The megaproject would take place in an archeological zone that is also rife with poverty. (02.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Exploiting mineral resources  

Related content

Peru Aufforstung des Tropischen Regenwalds

In Peru, farmers find ways to grow food without burning down the forest 04.07.2019

Farmers around the Peruvian city of Iquitos usually burn parts of the Amazon rainforest so they can grow food in the fertile soil. Now, they're finding alternatives to the destructive practice.

Fichtensterben durch Borkenkäfer, Stadtwald Sinzig

Foresters fighting to save Germany's threatened woodlands 01.08.2019

A lack of rain, soaring temperatures and droughts are posing a serious threat to Germany's woodlands. Foresters are doing what they can to save them, and the agriculture minister has vowed to help.

Global Ideas Quenua Raymi

In Peru, Inca descendants restore forests 29.01.2019

In the Peruvian Andes, villagers travel from far and wide to take part in a special tree-planting ceremony each year. They want to restore once lush forests and protect their villages from landslides.

Advertisement