The inside of a mine in Peru's La Rinconada district
Peru is among the world's top gold producersImage: Sebastian Castañeda/AA/picture alliance
CatastrophePeru

Peru gold mine fire leaves dozens dead

9 minutes ago

Rescuers have managed to save two people from the gold mine in a remote area of Peru, according to a local paper. The fire reportedly broke out due to a short circuit.

https://p.dw.com/p/4R0s6

A fire at a gold mine in a remote area of Peru left at least 27 people dead, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The incident occurred in a tunnel inside the La Esperanza mine located in the southern Arequipa region. It is believed that a short circuit caused the fire, which broke out on Saturday, police and the public prosecutor's office said.

Public prosecutor Giovanni Matos told Peru's channel N television that there were "27 dead inside the mine."

"We have to make the place where the dead are safe so we can enter it and recover the bodies," said Matos.

According to Peruvia newspaper La Republica, two people were rescued from the accident.

Images on social media and published by La Republica showed a large plume of smoke emanating from the mine.

The mine is operated by small-scale mining firm Yanaquihua and the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the Reuters news agency.

Peru is among the world's top gold producers and according to data from Peru's ministry of energy and mines, the incident at La Esperanza is the single deadliest mining accident since 2000.

jcg/dj (AFP, Reuters, EFE)

