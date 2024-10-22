Peru: Ex-president Toledo sentenced to more than 20 years

Breaking
Peru: Ex-president Toledo sentenced to more than 20 yearsOctober 22, 2024
A Peruvian court on Monday sentenced former president Alejandro Toledo to more than 20 years in prison after he was convicted of accepting millions of dollars in bribes from construction company Odebrecht.
The Superior Court accepted the prison term recommended by the prosecution, it announced at a hearing attended by Toledo, who was the Peruvian president from 2001 to 2006.
Brazilian construction company Odebrecht became synonymous with corruption in its home country and across Latin America, where it paid millions of dollars in bribes to government officials and others between 2001 and 2016. The company has since been renamed Novonor.
