Peru: Divisive ex-President Alberto Fujimori dies at 86

Alberto Fujimori's children announced on Wednesday that their father had died in Peru's capital, Lima, aged 86.

Fujimori's decade-long term of office saw him win popularity by steering the economy onto a better path and quelling a violent insurgency by the Shining Path rebel group.

"After a long battle with cancer, our father, Alberto Fujimori, has just departed to meet the Lord," his children Keiko, Hiro, Sachie and Kenji Fujimori wrote on the social media platform X.

He was pardoned in December from his convictions for corruption and responsibility for the murder of 25 people.

Fujimori's daughter in July said that he planned to run for Peru's presidency for the fourth time in 2026.

