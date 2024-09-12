  1. Skip to content
Peru: Divisive ex-President Alberto Fujimori dies at 86

September 12, 2024

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, one of the country's most contentious figures, has died at the age of 86.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kWmJ
Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori, 85, center, is driven away from a prison by one of his lawyers
Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori left prison last December when a court ordered a humanitarian release Image: Martin Mejia/AP/picture alliance

Alberto Fujimori's children announced on Wednesday that their father had died in Peru's capital, Lima, aged 86.

Fujimori's decade-long term of office saw him win popularity by steering the economy onto a better path and quelling a violent insurgency by the Shining Path rebel group.

"After a long battle with cancer, our father, Alberto Fujimori, has just departed to meet the Lord," his children Keiko, Hiro, Sachie and Kenji Fujimori wrote on the social media platform X.

He was pardoned in December from his convictions for corruption and responsibility for the murder of 25 people.

Fujimori's daughter in July said that he planned to run for Peru's presidency for the fourth time in 2026.

More to come...

rc/rm (Reuters, AP)