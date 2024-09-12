Peru: Divisive ex-President Alberto Fujimori dies at 86

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, one of the country's most contentious figures, has died at the age of 86.

Fujimori's decade-long term of office saw him win popularity by steering the economy onto a better path and quelling a violent insurgency.

"After a long battle with cancer, our father, Alberto Fujimori, has just departed to meet the Lord," his children Keiko, Hiro, Sachie and Kenji Fujimori wrote on the social media platform X.

Fujimori, who led Peru from 1990 to 2000, was the son of Japanese migrants. While in office, he ordered a rigorous crackdown on the notorious left-wing Shining Path and Tupac Amaru guerrillas — a feat for which he was lauded by many.

However, others reviled his ruthless and authoritarian style of government.

During the first presidency of his predecessor, Alan García, Peru endured a time of hyperinflation. Twinned with the internal conflict, Peru was seen to be in "economic and political chaos" and the Peruvian armed forces drafted a plan to overthrow his government.

However, the victory of political outsider Fujimori in 1990 made this less urgent and the new president implemented much of the military's neoliberal and autocratic agenda.

In 1992, he dissolved Congress and the judiciary and assumed full legislative and judicial powers with the backing of his military handlers.

Public approval of the Fujimori administration jumped significantly in the wake of the "self-coup."

Fujimori was sent to prison in 2009 over massacres committed by army death squads in 1991 and 1992 in which 25 people, including a child, were killed in purported anti-terrorist operations.

He was released on humanitarian grounds last December, two-thirds of the way through a 25-year sentence.

The country's Constitutional Court had reinstated a 2017 pardon for the former leader for convictions that included responsibility for the murder of 25 people. That initial pardon had been revoked by Peru's Supreme Court.

Fujimori's daughter Keiko in July said her father planned to run for Peru's presidency for the fourth time in 2026. Keiko is herself a former presidential candidate.

