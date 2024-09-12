Peru: Divisive ex-President Alberto Fujimori dies at 86

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, one of the country's most contentious figures, has died at the age of 86.

Fujimori's decade-long term of office saw him win popularity by steering the economy onto a better path and quelling a violent insurgency.

"After a long battle with cancer, our father, Alberto Fujimori, has just departed to meet the Lord," his children Keiko, Hiro, Sachie and Kenji Fujimori wrote on the social media platform X.

Fujimori, who led Peru from 1990 to 2000, was the son of Japanese migrants. While in office, he ordered a rigorous crackdown on the notorious Shining Path rebel group — a feat for which he was lauded by many.

However, others reviled his ruthless and authoritarian style of government.

Fujimori was released from prison on humanitarian grounds last December, two-thirds of the way through a 25-year sentence.

The country's Constitutional Court had reinstated a 2017 pardon for the former leader for convictions that included responsibility for the murder of 25 people. The initial pardon had been revoked by Peru's Supreme Court.

Fujimori's daughter Keiko in July said her father planned to run for Peru's presidency for the fourth time in 2026. Keiko is herself a former presidential candidate.

