Peru: Castillo dissolves Congress, calls for elections

President Pedro Castillo has announced a curfew and says he will form an emergency government that will rule by decree. He is embroiled in his third impeachment battle since he assumed office in July 2021.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said on Wednesday he will dissolve Congress and called for elections, barely 18 months into a five-year term.

Castillo, who is currently embroiled in a fight against impeachment proceedings, made the declaration in a televised address to the nation.

"Elections will be called for a new Congress with constituent powers to prepare a new Constitution within a period of no more than nine months," Castillo said.

'Coup' accusation

Vice President Dina Boluarte, who until her expulsion earlier this year was a member of Castillo's Free Peru party, took to Twitter to express her dismay at the development.

"I reject Pedro Castillo's decision to perpetrate the breakdown of the constitutional order by closing the Congress," she posted. "This is a coup d'etat."

Curfew amid constitutional crisis

Castillo also announced a curfew and said he will form an emergency government that will rule by decree, which came just hours before the legislature was due to debate a motion of impeachment against him.

This proceeding is the third effort to unseat the embattled president since he assumed office in July 2021.

Last week, the South American country's Congress called on Castillo to respond to accusations of "moral incapacity" to govern.

Castillo hit back, saying the allegations against him are "slanderous."

Last month, thousands of people in Peru took to the streets calling for the incumbent's resignation amid six corruption investigations. Castillo cannot be prosecuted while he remains Peru's president.

US 'rejects any extra-constitutional act by Castillo'

The United States has called into question Castillo's decision to dissolve the legislature.

"The United States categorically rejects any extra-constitutional act by President Castillo to prevent Congress from fulfilling its mandate," Ambassador Lisa Kenna wrote on Twitter.

