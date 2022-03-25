Periods of crisis are not the moment to be stingy or reduce ambitions

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Resilience in the face of human-made disasters – experiences from L'Orient le Jour, Lebanon
About L'Orient le Jour
L'Orient le Jour is a bilingual publication in Beirut, Lebanon. It publishes both print and digital versions and serves both local and diasporic Lebanese audiences. The publication is more than 100 years old and has operated throughout political upheavals, the Lebanese Civil War (1975-1990), the Beirut port explosion and, most recently, the devaluation of the Lebanese pound and the resulting economic turmoil.
Resilience Strategy
Resilience requires focusing simultaneously on short-, medium- and long-term challenges. Management focuses first on immediate operational needs: staff housing, transportation, batteries, laptops, and mobile phones. Medium-term issues include engaging the Board of Directors and audience to ensure their continuing support. Long-term priorities include retaining staff by securing their income-levels, security and living conditions.
Top 5 recommendations for resilience in the face of human-made disasters
"Periods of crisis are not the moment to be stingy or reduce our
ambitions. Crisis is a time when you have to be aware of costs
and cut costs where you can. But it’s also a moment when you
need to invest."
Michel Helou, Executive Director, L'Orient le Jour
Media Resilience is the ability of news organizations to keep its audiences informed during a disaster and remain viable. Read more about DW Akademie's framework for building media resilience.