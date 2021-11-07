Peres Jepchirchir makes history after New York City marathon win

Just 13 weeks after winning the Olympic marathon in Japan, Peres Jepchirchir crossed the line first in the 50th edition of the New York City marathon in a time of 2:22:39.

"It was not expected. Unbelievable," said Jepchirchir, who became the first woman to win both races in the same year. "I thank God I finished the season well after winning the Olympic marathon."

The 28 year old acknowledged that the course was not easy, but thanks to a late charge in Central Park, finished five seconds ahead of Kenya's Viola Cheptoo (2:22:44) and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh (2:22:52).

"I feel something I never felt before finishing a marathon," Jepchirchir said. "I don't know where the energy was coming from. Thank God it came to me in the last few minutes."

The 26.2 mile (42.16 km) course that runs through the five boroughs of the city returned after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year the field was reduced by around 40% to around 30,000 runners, and efforts were made to maintain distance between competitors near the start and finish lines.

Peres Jepchirchir has enjoyed a successful few years

A special runner

Jepchirchir, who reportedly ran around 5km to school every day of the week when younger, has gone from strength to strength after winning the Valencia Marathon in 2:17:16 last year.

Olympic Gold followed this summer at the Tokyo Marathon, as Jepchirchir beat fellow Kenyan and world record-holder Brigid Kosgei, in 2:27:20.

Jepchirchir will look to build on her success this year come next year's marathon series, where the 28-year-old will be hoping to accumulate wins and try to win a series.

jh/mds (AFP, AP)