Josep "Pep" Guardiola (born January 18, 1971) is a Spanish former footballer who is currently coaching German Bundesliga club Bayern Munich. As a player, he was a Spanish international, and his clubs included FC Barcelona, where he took up the position of head coach in 2008. Four years later, Guardiola took a sabbatical, having won 14 trophies during his tenure. In his first season at Bayern (2013-4), Guardiola managed to win the domestic double (Bundesliga, German Cup), as well as two minor continental competitions (UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup). This page is a collection of recent DW content relating to the Catalan coach.