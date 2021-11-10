Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Josep "Pep" Guardiola (born January 18, 1971) is a Spanish former footballer who is currently coaching German Bundesliga club Bayern Munich. As a player, he was a Spanish international, and his clubs included FC Barcelona, where he took up the position of head coach in 2008. Four years later, Guardiola took a sabbatical, having won 14 trophies during his tenure. In his first season at Bayern (2013-4), Guardiola managed to win the domestic double (Bundesliga, German Cup), as well as two minor continental competitions (UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup). This page is a collection of recent DW content relating to the Catalan coach.
After Germany and Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle tested positive for COVID-19, forcing four more teammates to go into quarantine, national team coach Hansi Flick has encouraged his players to get vaccinated.
Robert Lewandowski hit a hat trick to welcome Julian Nagelsmann back to the dugout and send Bayern into the Champions League knockouts. That the performance came after a tumultuous 10 days speaks to Bayern's quality.
For the second year in a row, Bayern Munich have been knocked out of the German Cup in the second round. The Bavarians weren't just beaten by Borussia Mönchengladbach; they suffered a defeat of historic proportions.
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich defended his decision not to get vaccinated, insisting he is "not a COVID denier or anti-vaxxer." He was quizzed on the subject after his team's Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim.
The French international is accused of complicity in a convoluted attempt to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena. Benzema, who insists he is innocent, was not present as proceedings began in Versailles.
Jamal Musiala became Germany's youngest-ever male goalscorer in a competitive match on Monday as World Cup qualification was sealed. His former coach told DW about Musiala's path from English talent to German star.