 Pep Guardiola honors German sea captain who rescued migrants | News | DW | 11.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Pep Guardiola honors German sea captain who rescued migrants

A ceremony to mark Catalonia's national day honored the German captain of the rescue ship "Sea-Watch 3," who helped save the lives of 40 refugees. The medal was presented by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola with Carola Rackete

The Spanish football manager and former Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola read the eulogy in honor of a German rescue ship captain for her work helping refugees in the Mediterranean.

Carola Rackete accepted a medal at the award ceremony Tuesday. "There is one thing I want to say clearly: Medals and words are not enough," she said, and pleaded instead for "concrete actions and solidarity."

Guardiola, who manages Manchester City football team, commended her actions, saying: "A world which does not save is a world which is sinking, and our society will drown."

  • Sea-Watch sympathizers demonstrating (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Bockwoldt)

    Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

    'Sea-Watch 3 saves lives'

    3,000 people joined the solidarity rally with Sea-Watch in Germany's port city of Hamburg. The German captain of the Sea-Watch 3 rescue vessel, Carola Rackete, has been charged in Italy for docking her vessel at the port of Lampedusa despite an order from the the government banning new refugees from being allowed on Italian soil.

  • Demonstrators in Hamburg (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Bockwoldt)

    Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

    Local hero

    Despite earning the ire of the Italian government, for many at home Rackete is a hero for saving the lives of asylum-seekers during the dangerous Mediterranean crossing. On top of criticizing Italy's anti-immigrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Rackete has also criticized his German counterpart, Horst Seehofer.

  • Protester holding up ship-shaped placard (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

    Nationwide rallies

    Demonstrations were also held in Bonn, Münster, Frankfurt, Oldenburg, Bielefeld, Bremen, and here in Cologne. About 7,000 people attended the Cologne rally in opposition to attempts from nationalist governments to close their ports to rescued migrants.

  • Protesters and banner reading Seebrücke makes harbors safe (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

    'Sea-bridge'

    Seebrücke, or 'Sea-bridge', is the name of the organization that called Saturday's protests. "Seebrücke makes harbors safe," this banner in Cologne declares.

  • Demonstrators holding up placard (Imago Images/M. Westermann)

    Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

    Protest in Seehofer's backyard

    In Munich in Bavaria, the state Interior Minister Horst Seehofer used to be premier of, thousands of citizens demanded Germany support the rescue and safety of refugees. Seehofer has been one of the few in Germany's federal government to take a hard-line immigration stance in recent years.

  • Demonstrators in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

    On Merkel's doorstep

    In Berlin, the demonstrators brought their protest to the doors of the federal Chancellery building. Chancellor Angela Merkel has not weighed in on the plight of Sea-Watch captain Carola Rackete, who is preparing to sue Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for slander.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


'Desperate conditions'

The 31-year-old captain was arrested in June after she sailed with 40 migrants aboard her ship Sea-Watch 3 to the Italian island of Lumpedusa. This went against the orders of then-Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

Rackete took the step because of what she described as desperate conditions on board for the migrants. Salvini was subsequently investigated for libelling Rackete.

In a tweet, Rackete dedicated the award "is really aimed at all of the Sea Watch crew." 

Rackete was released after two days but the investigation into her is ongoing. She said that she is not worried about the outcome as she knows that her actions were correct.

The founder of the Spanish aid organization Proactiva Open Arms, Oscar Camps, was also honoured with a medal at the ceremony by Catalonia's regional parliament to mark their national day.

Watch video 03:54

On a Sea Watch search flight over the Mediterranean

ed/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German captain of migrant rescue ship turns down Paris award

Pia Klemp has rejected Paris' most prestigious civilian award, the Grand Vermeil Medal. She and compatriot Carola Rackete were offered the prize for their efforts in rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean. (21.08.2019)  

Salvini investigated for libel against German boat captain Carola Rackete

Prosecutors in Rome have passed the case onto investigators to determine whether Salvini incited violence against the refugee rescue boat captain. Salvini has said the charges were like a medal of honor for him. (06.09.2019)  

Spain bans Catalonia's ex-leader Puigdemont from EU vote

Catalonia separatist Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain after a 2017 secession attempt, has been banned from standing in the EU elections. He and two colleagues had wanted to advance the case for Catalan independence. (30.04.2019)  

Jailed Catalan separatist leaders deny violence, call for dialogue as trial ends

The jailed Catalan leaders were given a chance to speak for 15 minutes at the end of their trial in Madrid. They denied the charges of rebellion, sedition and misappropriation of public funds, and called for dialogue. (13.06.2019)  

Germans march in solidarity with Sea-Watch

Thousands of people took to the streets in cities across Germany to support Carola Rackete and the Sea-Watch rescue group. (06.07.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

On a Sea Watch search flight over the Mediterranean  

Related content

Italien Padua Matteo Salvini

Salvini investigated for libel against German boat captain Carola Rackete 06.09.2019

Prosecutors in Rome have passed the case onto investigators to determine whether Salvini incited violence against the refugee rescue boat captain. Salvini has said the charges were like a medal of honor for him.

DW Sendung Quadriga 04.07.2019 Totale

Trapped Refugees: Rescue Forbidden? 04.07.2019

Is she a hero or a criminal? The German Sea-Watch 3 skipper Carola Rackete saved dozens of migrants from the Mediterranean. Italy’s far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini wants her in jail. Our guests: Ana Maria Alvarez (Migration Hub), Sulin Sardoschau (migration expert), Malte Lehming (Tagesspiegel)

Berlin Sea Watch Mahnwache vor dem italienischen Generalkonsulat

Sea-Watch: Italian court lifts house arrest order for German captain 02.07.2019

Carola Rackete, the 31-year-old German captain of a migrant rescue vessel, was detained in Italy after refusing to stand down in the face of military orders. Italy had banned the Sea-Watch ship from entering its waters.

Advertisement