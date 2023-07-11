  1. Skip to content
People in Gaza lose hope while Israeli bombardment goes on

Nehal Johri
November 7, 2023

The Hamas-run health ministry says more than 10,000 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed by Israeli strikes since the beginning of the war. As civilians head south to avoid shelling, they find that nowhere is truly safe.

