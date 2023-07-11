People in Gaza lose hope while Israeli bombardment goes on

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesPeople in Gaza lose hope while Israeli bombardment goes onTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesNehal Johri11/07/2023November 7, 2023The Hamas-run health ministry says more than 10,000 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed by Israeli strikes since the beginning of the war. As civilians head south to avoid shelling, they find that nowhere is truly safe.https://p.dw.com/p/4YWfwAdvertisement