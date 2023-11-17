  1. Skip to content
People in Gaza at risk of starvation, UN warns

Alex Footman | Elena Gyldenkerne
November 17, 2023

The UN World Food Program has warned of the imminent possibility of widespread starvation in Gaza. UN officials have said that since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict, only 10% of necessary food aid has been able to enter the territory.

