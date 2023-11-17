People in Gaza at risk of starvation, UN warns

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesPeople in Gaza at risk of starvation, UN warnsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesAlex Footman | Elena Gyldenkerne11/17/2023November 17, 2023The UN World Food Program has warned of the imminent possibility of widespread starvation in Gaza. UN officials have said that since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict, only 10% of necessary food aid has been able to enter the territory.https://p.dw.com/p/4Z5KhAdvertisement