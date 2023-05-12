  1. Skip to content
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

People in Gaza are falling victim to deadly infections

Mohammed Al-Kahlout | Kaukab Shairani
December 5, 2023

A record number of people in Gaza have been diagnosed with infectious diseases as displaced Palestinians jam into overcrowded shelters. This is further straining doctors and clinics already overwhelmed by the Israeli offensive.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZmRG
Among the sites hit was the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north and the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.

People gather around a crater surrounded by destroyed buildings after an overnight Israeli bombing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Among the sites hit was the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north and the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.

Palestinians look for survivors among rubble and burning buildings in Gaza

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola speaks to DW

Latvian foreign minister Krisjanis Karins speaks into a DW microphone

