People in Gaza are falling victim to deadly infections

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesPeople in Gaza are falling victim to deadly infectionsMohammed Al-Kahlout | Kaukab Shairani12/05/2023December 5, 2023A record number of people in Gaza have been diagnosed with infectious diseases as displaced Palestinians jam into overcrowded shelters. This is further straining doctors and clinics already overwhelmed by the Israeli offensive.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZmRG