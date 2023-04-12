People from Nagorno-Karabakh flee to Armenia

ConflictsArmeniaPeople from Nagorno-Karabakh flee to ArmeniaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsArmeniaJuri Rescheto12/04/2023December 4, 2023After being attacked by Azerbaijan, more than 100,000 people have fled from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. They are frustrated with Russia's broken promises to protect them. Now, ethnic Armenians are trying to reorient themselves far from home.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZPW7Advertisement