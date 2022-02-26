 People fleeing war in Ukraine seek refuge in Poland | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 27.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

People fleeing war in Ukraine seek refuge in Poland

Since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, around a 100,000 people have left the country – many of them seeking refuge in Poland.

Watch video 03:10

More in the Media Center

Ukrainian citizens are seen arriving at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing in eastern Poland on February 25, 2022, fleeing the conflict in their country, one day after Russia launched a military attack on its neighbour Ukraine. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)

Thousands of Ukrainians flee to Poland 26.02.2022

Leipziger Buchmesse 2014. Autorin Katja Petrowskaja präsentiert ihr Buch Vielleicht Esther im Rahmen der Leipziger Buchmesse 2014 am 14.03.2014. Leipzig Book Fair 2014 Author Katja Petrowskaja presents her Book maybe Esther in Frame the Leipzig Book Fair 2014 at 14 03 2014 100 Must-Reads Katja Petrowskaja Vielleicht Esther

Ukrainian artists react to Russian invasion 25.02.2022

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022

How is Ukraine responding to the Russian invasion? 24.02.2022

The United Nations Security Council meet on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 25, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Russia vetoes draft UNSC resolution on Ukraine invasion 26.02.2022

More from DW News

Russia's latest advances follow heavy bombardment that destroyed airfields and fuel facilities.

Russian attacks on Ukraine continue after night of bombing 27.02.2022

DW brings you the top international news stories in brief

Top stories in 90 seconds 27.02.2022

Demonstrators gather during an anti-war protest in Munich, Germany, February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Protesters around the world rally against war in Ukraine 26.02.2022

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24: People take shelter in a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv today as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery. - Russian President announced a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a full-scale invasion was underway. VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI / Anadolu Agency

Kyiv residents seek shelter in subway stations 26.02.2022

Read also

People walk in a subway to get a train as they leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to consequences you have never seen. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Germany prepares for Ukrainian refugee influx 25.02.2022

Many people are fleeing the war zone in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The German government is gearing up for rapid aid and wants to support the local residents first.

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 5 graphics 26.02.2022

Since the first tanks crossed into Ukraine, attacks from Russia have intensified and hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing. Five graphics explain the history and current conflict.

Russia Germany 8115903 15.02.2022 Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attend a joint press conference following their meeting at Moscow s Kremlin, Russia. Sergey Guneev / Sputnik Moscow Russia PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSergeyxGuneevx

Germany's Russia policy in tatters after Russian invasion of Ukraine 24.02.2022

Germany's historic Russia policy, which has been focused on "special relationship" diplomacy and economic ties rather than confrontation, has been struck a blow by Russia's escalation. What now for Berlin?

President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Ukraine crisis: Biden announces sanctions on Russia 22.02.2022

The US president announced financial sanctions against Russian banks in response to what he called the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.''