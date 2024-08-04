People across N. America eagerly await total solar eclipse

OffbeatNorth AmericaPeople across N. America eagerly await total solar eclipseTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoOffbeatNorth AmericaLauren Baker04/08/2024April 8, 2024Tens of millions of people in Mexico, the US and Canada are hoping for clear skies on Monday. For more than four minutes, the moon's shadow will block out the sun. Spectators are flocking to areas along the eclipse's path to witness the phenomenon.https://p.dw.com/p/4eWw3Advertisement