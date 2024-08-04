  1. Skip to content
People across N. America eagerly await total solar eclipse

Lauren Baker
April 8, 2024

Tens of millions of people in Mexico, the US and Canada are hoping for clear skies on Monday. For more than four minutes, the moon's shadow will block out the sun. Spectators are flocking to areas along the eclipse's path to witness the phenomenon.

