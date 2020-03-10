People about the problems of overfishing in West Africa

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Do you know about the problems affecting fishing communities in West Africa? DW went to a fish market in Lagos to find out.
In Nigeria and South Africa, initiatives try to keep boys and girls in school. In Kenya, a teenage dad tells us about the woes of unwanted pregnancy. Also, we take a look at Africa's best soccer players.
The 77 Percent Street Debate is in Elmina in Ghana to look for solutions for the country’s growing fishing crisis.
Why do young people go into agriculture? We meet a 22-year-old Malian farmer who produces everything from tomatoes to fruit juice. In our Street Debate we discuss the challenges of farming and land ownership.
In the wake of Germany's federal elections, we ask young Africans what they expect from the new government.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version