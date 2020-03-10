 People about the problems of overfishing in West Africa | The 77 Percent | DW | 02.02.2022

The 77 Percent

People about the problems of overfishing in West Africa

Do you know about the problems affecting fishing communities in West Africa? DW went to a fish market in Lagos to find out.

Watch video 00:43

The 77 Percent — My history, My African Roots 10.03.2020

Overfishing, illegal fishing practices and unequal competition. The 77 Percent accompanied Ghanaian fishermen struggling

Ghana’s fishing communities fight for survival 02.02.2022

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth 01.02.2022

Africa's best soccer players 26.01.2022

GirlZ Off Mute's teen reporter Lena E. Igweanyiba looks at a project that trains girls and women to defend themselves.

GirlZ Off Mute: Self-defense training for teens in Gambia 17.12.2021

GirlZOffMute: Nigeria's cover artist phenomenon, 9-year-old 'Little Lisza' 10.12.2021

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth 01.12.2021

Converting shipping containers into beautiful homes 01.12.2021

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth 02.02.2022

Musician Akeelah shows her home town Mombasa 02.02.2022

Cleaning up Malawi 02.02.2022

DWs Edith Kimani is in Elmina in Ghana to look for solutions for the country's growing fishing crisis.

Why is Ghana's fishing industry under threat? 02.02.2022

Back to School! 27.01.2022

In Nigeria and South Africa, initiatives try to keep boys and girls in school. In Kenya, a teenage dad tells us about the woes of unwanted pregnancy. Also, we take a look at Africa's best soccer players.

Street Debate: Why is Ghana’s Fishing Industry under Threat? 29.07.2021

The 77 Percent Street Debate is in Elmina in Ghana to look for solutions for the country’s growing fishing crisis.

Young Africans Farmers and the Challenges They're Facing 07.10.2021

Why do young people go into agriculture? We meet a 22-year-old Malian farmer who produces everything from tomatoes to fruit juice. In our Street Debate we discuss the challenges of farming and land ownership.

Germany and Africa's Budding Relationship 28.10.2021

In the wake of Germany's federal elections, we ask young Africans what they expect from the new government.