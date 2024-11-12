Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira sentenced to 15 years in jail

The leak included documents related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Teixeira pleaded guilty earlier this year to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

A US federal judge sentenced airman Jack Teixeira to 15 years in prison on Tuesday for leaking a trove of classified Pentagon documents.

The 2023 leak was the most damaging breach in more than a decade, with some of the documents relating to provision of equipment to Ukraine.

Teixeira pleaded guilty earlier this year to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act.

"I wanted to say I'm sorry for all the harm that I brought and caused," Texeira said before the judge.

"I understand all the responsibility and consequences fall upon my shoulders alone and accept whatever that will bring," he added.

