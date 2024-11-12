  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German coalition collapseDonald TrumpCOP29
CrimeUnited States of America

Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira sentenced to 15 years in jail

November 12, 2024

The leak included documents related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Teixeira pleaded guilty earlier this year to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mwgg
A courtroom sketch of Jack Teixeira from 2023
Jack Teixeira was arrested in 2023 after being accused of leaking a large trove of Pentagon documentsImage: Margaret Small/AP/picture alliance

A US federal judge sentenced airman Jack Teixeira to 15 years in prison on Tuesday for leaking a trove of classified Pentagon documents.

The 2023 leak was the most damaging breach in more than a decade, with some of the documents relating to provision of equipment to Ukraine.

Teixeira pleaded guilty earlier this year to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act.

"I wanted to say I'm sorry for all the harm that I brought and caused," Texeira said before the judge.

"I understand all the responsibility and consequences fall upon my shoulders alone and accept whatever that will bring," he added.

More to follow...

ft/zc (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

To The Point E | Totale

How does the US really see the war in Ukraine?

How does the US really see the war in Ukraine?

The publication of secret Pentagon documents has revealed that Washington has significant doubts about the Ukraine war. Do the leaks play into Putin's hands? Our guests: Sudha David-Wilp (GmfUS), Thomas Wiegold (Militärexperte), Moritz Gathmann(Cicero)
ConflictsApril 20, 202326:06 min