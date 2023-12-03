Pentagon 'aware of reports' of attack on US warship

The attack potentially marked a major escalation in a series of maritime attacks in the Middle East.

The US military was aware of reports on Sunday that an American warship and commercial vessels were attacked in the Red Sea, the Associated Press reported.

"We are aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide updates as they become available," the Pentagon told the news agency.

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacking two vessels they said were linked to Israel but made no mention of attacking a US Navy ship.

The Carney is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.

According to the Reuters news agency, maritime security sources said a bulk carrier ship was struck by at least two drones while sailing in the Red Sea. Additionally, British maritime security company Ambrey reported that another container ship had suffered damage from a drone attack approximately 63 miles northwest of the northern Yemeni port of Hodeidah.

This is a breaking news story, more details will follow.