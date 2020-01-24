 Pentagon: 50 US troops received brain injuries after Iran airstrike | News | DW | 29.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Pentagon: 50 US troops received brain injuries after Iran airstrike

It was initially believed no one was hurt in the January 8 missile attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq. Fifty US soldiers have been diagnosed with brain injuries, 18 of whom have been treated in Germany.

irakische Militärbasis Ain al-Assad (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Mohammed)

The number of traumatic brain injuries caused by the Iranian missile strike on an Iraqi air base earlier this month now stands at 50, the Pentagon revealed on Tuesday.

The figure has altered dramatically since President Donald Trump triumphantly announced no one had been hurt the day after the attack.

Read more: Germany partially withdraws troops from Iraq

Just over a week after the airstrike it was reported that 11 had in fact been treated for concussion symptoms before that number was increased to 34.

However, Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell, a Pentagon spokesman, said that 16 more soldiers had received brain injuries. Of all those who suffered them, 31 had already returned to work, according to Campbell.

"As of today, 50 US service members have been diagnosed" with traumatic brain injury, Campbell said in a statement in relation to the attack on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq.

The service members were treated in Iraq or at military health clinics elsewhere, including 18 at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, the largest US military hospital outside the continental US. There was one soldier who went to the US military hospital in Kuwait for treatment.

Read more: US military in Germany: What you need to know

At the time of the January 8 strike most of the 1,500 soldiers at the base had been in bunkers and initial fears of casualties were alleviated when President Trump said the nation should be "grateful" that no Americans were hurt.

Tehran said the attack was revenge for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Islamic Republic's elite Quds Force, who died in a US drone strike near Baghdad's airport on January 3.

  • A man waves an Iraqi flag at anti-government protests in downtown Baghdad (picture-alliance/dpa/A. al Mohammedaw)

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    Protests begin as civilians try to enter government property

    On October 1, thousands of protesters took to the streets in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad to protest the government. Among their demands were reducing unemployment, providing better services and ending corruption. The demonstrations converged on the centrally located Tahrir Square. The protesters also tried to enter the fortified Green Zone, which houses embassies and government buildings.

  • Security forces run after protesters in Baghdad while unleashing tear gas (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Mohammed)

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    Violent police crackdown

    Security forces responded to the protesters attempt to enter the Green Zone by blocking roads and using tear gas, stun guns and water canons. After the demonstrators refused to leave, the forces opened fire with rubber bullets and with live fire. More than 200 were reportedly injured and one died. One other person died and dozens more were injured in related protests elsewhere in Iraq.

  • Barham Saleh sits in a chair at the Arab League Summit in Tunisia in March 2019 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Belaid)

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    Calls for restraint

    The embattled Iraqi government has only been in power since October 2018. Following the protests, it increased security in Baghdad. Iraqi President Barham Saleh (pictured above in a photo from March 2019) urged "restraint and respect for the law." The UN's top official in Iraq also expressed "grave concern."

  • People stand on a bridge and wave flags at a protest in Baghdad (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Mizban)

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    More protests, more deaths

    Protests continued despite the violence. On October 2, fresh demonstrations broke out in downtown Baghdad. Police, who were at the ready with armored vehicles and riot gear, responded with more live fire. By the end of the day, seven people were killed, bringing the total death count over the first two days of October to nine.

  • Protest in Bagdad show smoke rising from a dumpster that is on fire as part of anti-government protests (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Mizban)

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    Protest multiply

    The demonstrations and riots also spread from Baghdad to Iraq's south. In some places demonstrators set buildings on fire. Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi blamed the violence on "aggressors" and called an emergency national security meeting. While some politicians joined him in criticizing the protesters, others condemned the government's response.

  • Iraq protesters face off with soldiers as thery try to take over a armored vehicle (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Mizban)

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    More instability ahead

    The government issued a curfew in Baghdad and three southern cities as standoffs continued nationwide, including at the airport outside the capital. By the end of October 3, at least 25 people had been killed. The border between Iraq and Iran was closed ahead of a religious pilgrimage to the Iraqi city of Karbala. Iran urged its citizens not to travel to Iraq; Bahrain issued a similar warning.

  • Iraq anti-government protests in Baghdad

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    Anti-government blogger arrested

    Come mid-October, determined protesters set fires and closed streets. Meanwhile, Shujaa al-Khafaji, an Iraqi blogger, had been detained, apparently over his coverage of the unrest. A relative of the outspoken writer, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said heavily armed masked gunmen snatched him from his apartment in a dawn raid.

  • Iraq demonstrations in Tahrir Square, Baghdad

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    No end in sight as death toll rises

    As the month neared its end, there was no conclusion to the angry protests. Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi promised reforms, but still civilians gathered in Baghdad's Tahrir Square waving Iraqi flags and chanting slogans demanding the resignation of the government. More deaths ensued as unrest escalated both in the capital and in the mainly Shiite-populated southern provinces.

    Author: Cristina Burack


jsi/dr (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

The German Bundeswehr's missions in the Middle East

Germany has temporarily removed some troops out of Iraq due to escalating tensions following the killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani. DW looks at the German armed forces' missions in the region. (07.01.2020)  

Germany's Maas in Jordan over future of anti-IS mission

Germany's foreign minister has traveled to Jordan for talks on deescalating tensions in the Middle East. As Iraq pushes for troops to leave, Heiko Maas wants clarity about the future of German missions in the region. (13.01.2020)  

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

Iraqis ushered in October with anti-government protests in Baghdad. The intermittent violent confrontations have so far resulted in hundreds of injuries and dozens of deaths. Unease remains in several cities. (03.10.2019)  

Related content

Irak Aufräumarbeiten auf dem US-Stützpunkt Ain al-Assad

Pentagon: 34 US troops suffered brain injuries in Iran's retaliatory strike 24.01.2020

Some 34 American troops suffered serious head injuries during the Iranian missile strike on a US military base in early January. The statement belies initial claims made by US President Trump that no Americans were hurt.

Irak Irans Vergeltungsschlag kommt mit Vorwarnung

Iran's attack on Iraqi airbases 'almost a de-escalatory response' 08.01.2020

Iran's military fired a volley of ballistic missiles at Erbil and Ain Al-Asad air bases. A weapons expert explains what missiles might have been used and why the response appears "almost de-escalatory" in nature.

Irak US Botschaft in Bagdad

US embassy in Iraq hit by rockets 27.01.2020

Security sources say five rockets were fired at Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi denounced the shelling and warned it may have serious repercussions for the country.

Advertisement