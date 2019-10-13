Pence heads to Turkey as Erdogan rejects calls for ceasefire in Syria

US Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Ankara on Wednesday in a bid to negotiate a cease-fire deal in northeastern Syria, despite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejecting any truce in the region.

"They say 'declare a ceasefire.' We will never declare a ceasefire," Erdogan told reporters while returning from a trip to Azerbaijan late on Tuesday. "They are pressuring us to stop the operation. They are announcing sanctions. Our goal is clear. We are not worried about any sanctions."

The Turkish leader also ruled out talks with Kurdish forces in Syria, saying on Wednesday: "There are some leaders who are trying to mediate... There has never been any such thing in the history of the Turkish republic as the state sitting at the same table with a terror organisation."

Threat of sanctions

US officials have threatened to impose tougher sanctions on Turkey if Ankara refuses to halt its offensive. Washington's most effective form of economic leverage would be to hinder Turkey's access to US financial markets, a step the US administration has so far avoided.

The White House in a statement said: "Vice President Pence will reiterate President Trump's commitment to maintain punishing economic sanctions on Turkey until a resolution is reached."

The vice president is expected to be accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien

Creating a 'safe zone'

The UN Security Council will likely meet on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in Syria, diplomats said, the second such session since Turkey began its offensive.

Turkey launched its long-threatened military operation in northeastern Syria last week targeting a US-backed, Kurdish-led militia alliance, after a US decision to withdraw from the border. Critics have accused President Donald Trump of abandoning the country's Syrian Kurdish partners that helped battle the so-called "Islamic State."

The US announced on Sunday it was withdrawing its entire force of 1,000 troops from northern Syria.

Ankara sees the Kurdish YPG militia, a key component of the forces that fought IS, as a terrorist group aligned with Kurdish separatist insurgents in Turkey.

Turkey says it aims to defeat the YPG and create a "safe zone" where millions of Syrian war refugees now in Turkey could be resettled.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? War with no end Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to Syrians.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The dictator Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The northern watchman Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. In September, Turkey launched its third military offensive in three years targeting Kurdish militias.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The eastern guardian The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The western allies A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks to the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The rebels The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The resistance Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The new jihadists "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is on the brink of defeat after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The old jihadists IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The Persian shadow Iran has supported Syria, its only Arab ally, for decades. Eager to maintain its ally, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops when the conflict emerged in 2011. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson



New alliances

Following the US withdrawal, Washington's former Kurdish allies forged a new alliance with the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, inviting the army into towns across their territory.

The Syrian army deployments into Kurdish-held territory amount to a victory for Assad and Russia, giving them a foothold in the biggest remaining swathe of Syria that had been beyond their grasp through much of its 8-year-old war.

Trump has defended his actions as part of a plan to extricate the US from "endless" wars in the Middle East. But he faces intense criticism — both both abroad and domestic — over his actions in Syria. On Wednesday, the president is meeting the Republican and Democratic leaders of the US Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the congressional foreign affairs and armed services committees to discuss the situation in Middle Eastern nation.

Russia said on Wednesday it will encourage Syria's government and Kurdish forces to reach agreements and implement them following the Turkish operation, the RIA news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.

Speaking in Russia's Black Sea city of Sochi, Lavrov said the Turkish operation had allowed captured Islamic State fighters to escape. He added that Moscow would support security cooperation between Turkish and Syrian forces along their border.

Europe worried

European governments, meanwhile, are worried the chaos could trigger mass breakouts by thousands of IS fighters detained by Kurdish forces.

They have warned this could lead to an IS resurgence and increase the risk of some jihadists returning to Europe and carrying out attacks.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday told BFM TV that he would soon go to Iraq to discuss a judicial framework to enable jihadists being held in Syria to face trial.

Le Drian also noted that nine French women had escaped from a Kurdish-controlled camp after the start of the Turkish military operation.

