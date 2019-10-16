Pence and Erdogan agree to 120-hour ceasefire in Syria

US Vice President Mike Pence and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to a ceasefire in the military offensive in northeastern Syria. Turkey launched its operation last week, targeting Kurdish territories.
US Vice President Mike Pence and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to a ceasefire in the military incursion into northeastern Syria. Pence was accompanied in Ankara by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien.
"Today the United States and Turkey have agreed to a ceasefire in Syria," Pence said.
The initial ceasefire will last 120 hours to allow Kurdish forces to move away from Turkey's border and allow for negotiations toward a permanent end to the conflict.
Scheduled for just 10 minutes, the meeting between Pence and Erdogan lasted about an hour and a half. Pompeo and other officials were to hold talks with their Turkish counterparts. Erdogan initially refused to meet the US delegation, saying he would only speak to President Donald Trump, before backtracking.
Turkey launched its long-threatened military operation in northeastern Syria last week, targeting a US-backed Kurdish-led militia alliance after the United States withdrew from the border.
Read more: Why Turkey wants a military assault on Syrian Kurds
Ankara views the Kurdish YPG, the main component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as a terrorist group linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought a nearly four-decade war for Kurdish rights against the Turkish state.
Erdogan said he wanted to defeat the YPG and create a a 32-kilometer-deep, 480-kilometer-long (20-mile by 300-mile) "safe zone" inside Syria along the border to protect its security and provide room to resettle millions of war refugees now in Turkey.
Sharp criticism
Critics have accused President Trump of ditching Washington's Syrian Kurdish partners in the battle against the "Islamic State" (IS). On Sunday, the US announced that it was withdrawing its entire force of 1,000 troops from northern Syria.
Trump defended his move on Wednesday and called it "strategically brilliant." He also denied having approved Turkey's actions in Syria in any way.
But the US president has faced intense criticism — both abroad and domestic — over his actions in Syria.
Fighting the domestic political damage and perhaps trying to demonstrate the president's efforts to stop the offensive, the White House, released a letter sent by Trump to Erdogan on October 9. "Don't be a tough guy," the US president told his Turkish counterpart. "Don't be a fool!" he wrote.
Turkey had rejected any truce.
"Friends let their feelings be known," Pence said on Thursday. "President Trump did that in this case. But it facilitated an agreement that has now led to a ceasefire."
US leverage
The United States has imposed some sanctions, including a hike on steel tariffs and a suspension of trade talks, and threatened to slap on even tougher penalties if Turkey were to refuse to halt its offensive.
The most effective form of economic leverage would be to hinder Turkey's access to US financial markets — a step that the Trump administration had avoided.
On Wednesday, Trump said he thought Pence and Erdogan would have a "successful meeting," but warned of sanctions and tariffs that "will be devastating to Turkey's economy" otherwise.
As he sought to push Erdogan to agree to a ceasefire, Pence confronted doubts about both the US's credibility and, as an emissary of an inconsistent president, his own.
mkg, sri/rt (Reuters, AP)
