Books

PEN addresses the plight of writers in prison

Dictators are afraid of people with a voice speaking uncomfortable truths, says Ralf Nestmeyer, the coordinator of PEN Germany's Writers in Prison Committee.

  • A man jailed in Pakistan (picture alliance/dpa)

    Punishing free speech with prison and persecution

    A chilling list

    Nobody knows exactly how many journalists, poets and writers worldwide are behind bars or have disappeared. Even thought the so-called "caselist" compiled by the writers' organization, PEN, may not be complete, with hundreds of names it is frightening proof of the sorry state of freedom of expression around the world.

  • Wael Abbas (Facebook)

    Punishing free speech with prison and persecution

    Wael Abbas: Imprisoned

    Egyptian Wael Abbas used his blog to report on human rights violations, corruption and police violence in his homeland. His writing landed him in prison in May 2017, where he has been ever since. PEN is drawing attention to the writer's situation; they have complained that the police have taken away all of his equipment as well as his personal belongings.

  • Shahidul Alam (Munir Uz Zaman)

    Punishing free speech with prison and persecution

    Shahidul Alam: Detained

    After giving Al-Jazeera an interview in which he criticized the Bangladesh government for the actions it took against student protesters, Shahidul Alam was thrown into jail. The writer, photographer and activist has been in custody since August 5, charged with violating Bangladesh's Information and Communication Technology Act. He was awarded the 2018 Lucie Award for Humanitarian Photography.

  • Miroslava Breach Velducea (EPA)

    Punishing free speech with prison and persecution

    Miroslava Breach Velducea: Murdered

    Miroslava Breach Velducea was shot in the head in front of her apartment in Mexico in March 2017. The journalist, who had reported on corruption, revealed connections between politicians and drug cartels. According to PEN, Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries for journalists. Since 2004, at least 96 writers and journalists have been killed there.

  • Dawit Isaak (Kalle Ahlsén)

    Punishing free speech with prison and persecution

    Dawit Isaak: Missing

    The case of the Eritrean-Swedish author Dawit Isaak is distressing: In September 2001, he was arrested in Eritrea and then disappeared while supposedly behind bars. There has been no contact with him for 17 years. Is he still alive? PEN have called on Eritrean authorities to provide clarity about the fate of this and other disappeared authors.

  • Oleg Sentwov behind bars (picture-alliance/AP)

    Punishing free speech with prison and persecution

    Oleg Sentsov: Arrested and award-winning!

    Ukrainian writer and filmmaker Oleg Sentsov was arrested by Russian security forces in 2014 after he protested against the Russian annexation of the Crimea. A Russian military court sentenced him to 20 years in jail. Now Sentsov is to receive the Sakharov Human Rights Prize from the European Parliament in Strasbourg. But will Moscow let him leave the country to accept it?

    Author: Stefan Dege (ct)


In many countries, writers and authors are the first victims of dictatorial rulers. November 15 is Writers in Prison day – a day when international writer's organization PEN draws attention to the plight of people around the world who have been imprisoned or persecuted for daring to exercise their right to the freedom of expression. This year PEN has selected five cases that exemplify the oppression to which authors all over the world are subjected on a daily basis. You can find out more about these cases in the picture gallery above.

List of imprisoned journalists (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Baumgarten)

Turkey has one of the highest numbers of imprisoned writers

So, what does the state of freedom of speech look like worldwide? The International Writers in Prison Committee, based in London, has drawn a bleak picture. The organization registers between 700 and 900 cases of persecution against authors every year. Their most recent statistic, from 2015, listed 1,054 authors who had been attacked, imprisoned, tortured or murdered.

The Deutsche Welle project, DW Freedom, reports on cases of journalists, writers and bloggers being persecuted for their work. The situation in many countries around the world has not improved in the last year, according to Ralf Nestmeyer, Vice President of PEN Germany and the local coordinator of the "Writers in Prison" project. DW's Stefan Dege spoke with him about the critical state of freedom of expression today. 

Read more: Day of the Imprisoned Writer: Why persecuted authors need our support

Ralf Nestmeyer of PEN Germany (PEN-Zentrum Deutschland e. V.)

Ralf Nestmeyer of PEN Germany

DW: Five authors are the focus of this year's Writers in Prison Day. What do they have in common?

They are all authors who had to face consequences for using words to denounce situations.  They either ended up in jail or disappeared, as in the case of Dawit Isaak from Eritrea, whose whereabouts have been unknown for the last 17 years, or the Mexican journalist Miroslava Breach Velducea, who was murdered.

Where is freedom of expression particularly threatened in the world?

There are many places in the world where it is threatened, not only in these five authors' countries — from Turkey, with about 160 imprisoned journalists, making it one of the largest prisons for journalists worldwide, to countries like China, where no one knows exactly who is in jail.

Why do rulers fear the opinion of others even though they are in power?

Most of all, they feel threatened because these voices can denounce abuse or address issues that might shake their power.

But what makes free speech so dangerous for these rulers?

Dictatorships all have this in common: They are terrified of the written word, of critical opinion. The issues that are criticized are determined by the authors alone. Rulers do not have access to this process and that scares them.

Are they afraid of losing control?

Losing control and facing unpleasant truths. This has not changed in the last 100 years, which is why many writers and authors have gone into exile.

You are also a travel journalist and usually describe the beauties of a country. If you look at Turkey as the Vice President of PEN Germany, what do you see?

Turkey is certainly a very beautiful country, but the political abuses there cannot be denied. Authors should speak out against them, of course, but President Erdogan is trying to stem this and control the media. There are hardly any media outlets left there that can report freely.

How can the arrogance of the powerful be broken?

Denouncing these abuses is the only thing that helps. This is what PEN International is trying to do, by shedding light on the fate of persecuted authors. This can also help the imprisoned writers. Among the five imprisoned authors we focused on last year, three have since been freed. This shows that our protest is effective.

